Bossier Parish, LA

Deputies find Louisiana woman missing since May 6th

By Savannah Arnold
 4 days ago

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are thanking the public after a woman who went missing in early May was found Monday.

Camie Daigle
4d ago

Glad she’s alive!🙏🏼answered prayers! Now she’s got some explaining to do! And should have to pay back some of the funds spent for her irresponsibly causing our officers to work on this when there are criminals to be found an other missing cases to be set aside bc they were looking for her. She will reap what she has sown .

Jose Yerena
4d ago

She ain’t go missing.... she was with her side piece 🤣

One Mad American
4d ago

Where did they find not too much to read about here

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

