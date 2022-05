FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 graduating class of Fort Walton Beach must be electric, the power during the ceremony cut out leaving the ceremony in black. Video from the ceremony shows a transformer exploding at the back of campus. The graduation was being held on the football field with a stage for […]

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO