Romee Strijd is pregnant, expecting second baby with Laurens van Leeuwen

Romee Strijd is pregnant with her and fiancé Lauren van Leeuwen’s second baby.

“Soon we will be a family of 4,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 26, captioned her Wednesday Instagram reveal . “Can’t wait.”

In the sweet social media snap, the expectant star showed her baby bump in a white dress while smiling at her partner, 31.

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Mint, knelt in a white dress of her own to kiss her mom’s growing belly.

Strijd reposted the family photo to her Story, comparing her baby bump to her first pregnancy in 2020.

The Netherlands native wore a cutout dress when announcing in May 2020 of that year that she and Leeuwens were starting a family .

“WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE,” she gushed, going on to describe her struggles to conceive following a Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis.

Strijd and Lauren van Leeuwens got married in October 2018.

“Being a mom … is my biggest dream,” Strijd told her followers at the time. “I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.”

The model, who had experienced seven years without a menstrual period, explained that she had “pressured [her] body too much” amid her career.

Mint was born in December 2020. romeestrijd/Instagram

“I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling,” she added. “I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed.”

Strijd also tried supplements and acupuncture, as well as a move to the Netherlands to be closer to her family.

The model was diagnosed with PCOS before conceiving her first child. romeestrijd/Instagram

Mint arrived in December 2020. “Feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms,” the new mom captioned the infant’s Instagram debut at the time. “We are so in love with you!!!”

The little one celebrated her first birthday with a Winter Wonderland-themed party last year.

“This year has been so special,” Strijd gushed via Instagram in December 2021. “Our lifes [sic] have changed completely, from always on the go and working non stop to being your mom and dad in the Netherlands surrounded by family. … You make us smile every day (and tired every morning).”

The following month, Leeuwen proposed to his longtime girlfriend while vacationing in Switzerland.

“Let’s grow old(er) together,” the groom-to-be captioned their January engagement reveal , while Strijd wrote in a post of her own : “I said YES.”