ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Romee Strijd is pregnant, expecting second baby with Laurens van Leeuwen

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTVDQ_0fq3zLSw00

Romee Strijd is pregnant with her and fiancé Lauren van Leeuwen’s second baby.

“Soon we will be a family of 4,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 26, captioned her Wednesday Instagram reveal . “Can’t wait.”

In the sweet social media snap, the expectant star showed her baby bump in a white dress while smiling at her partner, 31.

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Mint, knelt in a white dress of her own to kiss her mom’s growing belly.

Strijd reposted the family photo to her Story, comparing her baby bump to her first pregnancy in 2020.

The Netherlands native wore a cutout dress when announcing in May 2020 of that year that she and Leeuwens were starting a family .

“WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE,” she gushed, going on to describe her struggles to conceive following a Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBjfh_0fq3zLSw00
Strijd and Lauren van Leeuwens got married in October 2018.

“Being a mom … is my biggest dream,” Strijd told her followers at the time. “I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.”

The model, who had experienced seven years without a menstrual period, explained that she had “pressured [her] body too much” amid her career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEN1I_0fq3zLSw00
Mint was born in December 2020.
romeestrijd/Instagram

“I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling,” she added. “I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed.”

Strijd also tried supplements and acupuncture, as well as a move to the Netherlands to be closer to her family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2dN3_0fq3zLSw00
The model was diagnosed with PCOS before conceiving her first child.
romeestrijd/Instagram

Mint arrived in December 2020. “Feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms,” the new mom captioned the infant’s Instagram debut at the time. “We are so in love with you!!!”

The little one celebrated her first birthday with a Winter Wonderland-themed party last year.

“This year has been so special,” Strijd gushed via Instagram in December 2021. “Our lifes [sic] have changed completely, from always on the go and working non stop to being your mom and dad in the Netherlands surrounded by family. … You make us smile every day (and tired every morning).”

The following month, Leeuwen proposed to his longtime girlfriend while vacationing in Switzerland.

“Let’s grow old(er) together,” the groom-to-be captioned their January engagement reveal , while Strijd wrote in a post of her own : “I said YES.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Pregnant Michelle Williams debuts baby bump on Cannes 2022 red carpet

Michelle Williams is glowing. The “Manchester by the Sea” actress is pregnant with her third child (and second with husband Thomas Kail), and showed off her blossoming baby bump for the first time at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival Friday. For the red carpet premiere of her new film “Showing Up,” Williams wore a black-and-white empire-waisted lace gown from Chanel Haute Couture that draped over her tummy. She accessorized with comfortable cap-toed Chanel ballet flats and a delicate diamond choker, her platinum blond pixie styled with a sleek side part. “It’s totally joyous,” Williams, 41, told Variety earlier this month, revealing that she and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romee Strijd
Page Six

Ray Liotta’s death shocks Hollywood, Kim Kardashian apologizes to family, more

Today in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Stars are mourning the passing of legendary actor Ray Liotta at the age of 67.Kim Kardashian is apologizing to her family for the way her ex-husband Kanye West treated them.And Jon Hamm says Miles Teller once ‘geeked out’ over Prince William’s eyes. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify exclusive week-in-review five minute podcast from Page Six. Executive Editor Ian Mohr and Senior Reporter Francesca Bacardi break down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Van Leeuwen#Mom And Dad
hotnewhiphop.com

Master P Announces That His Daughter, Tytyana, Had Died

Master P has announced that his daughter, Tytyana Miller, has passed away. The legendary rapper shared a statement on Instagram thanking his followers for their prayers and words of support. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote in the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez reacts to ‘Shades of Blue’ co-star Ray Liotta’s death

Jennifer Lopez is heartbroken over the tragic news of Ray Liotta’s death. “Ray was my partner in crime on ‘Shades of Blue’ … the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children,” the actress wrote Thursday in a tribute post dedicated to her late co-star. “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside … I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella.” Lopez, 52, went on to recall some of the “intense” moments she and Liotta shared on set. “The first time we walked...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Megan Fox traded her heels for Vans at Kourtney and Travis’ Italian wedding

Now this is a trend we can get behind! Megan Fox traded in her heels for sneakers while attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s extravagant wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday. For the cliffside nuptials, the actress, 36, paired her black corseted Zuhair Murad Couture taffeta gown with matching platform peep-toe heels. But according to her latest photos from the grand reception – where guests were served a pitiful amount of pasta – Fox switched into a more comfortable pair of shoes to party the night away. “We went to a wedding…” she captioned Wednesday’s Instagram post, which showed fiancé Machine Gun...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Ashley Graham Details "Severe" Hemorrhage While Giving Birth to Twins

Watch: Supermodel Ashley Graham Welcomes TWIN Boys. Ashley Graham remembers the day she gave birth to twin boys like it was yesterday. On Jan. 7 at 2 a.m., the supermodel started to feel contractions. Three and a half hours later, Ashley became the mom to Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin. For some mothers, the speedy delivery may sound like a dream. But now, in a personal essay for Glamour, Ashley recalled just how scary the process was.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Dean McDermott hangs out with ex-wife amid Tori Spelling divorce rumors

Dean McDermott hung out with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, amid speculation that he and current wife Tori Spelling are headed for a divorce. McDermott reposted an Instagram Story video originally shared Wednesday by the former couple’s 23-year-old son, Jack, in which the family of three chatted over drinks at Bottle Club Pub in San Francisco. “LOOK WHOS HERE!!!!” Jack captioned one of the slides, clearly thrilled to see his parents hanging out. McDermott, 55, and Eustace, 60, were married from 1993 until 2006 and didn’t always get along after their divorce, but they turned over a new leaf after reconnecting at Jack’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Upworthy

A star student welcomed her newborn baby on the day of her graduation

After four years of hard work, Jada Sayles was all set to graduate from Dillard University in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday. However, there was a very special surprise in store for her instead. The star student went into labor and in the early hours of the morning, was admitted to the hospital. That day, she ended up celebrating two milestones: her graduation and the birth of her son. Sayles received a personal visit from Dillard University President Walter M. Kimbrough, who hand-delivered her bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice. She is now officially a mother and a fresh graduate, PEOPLE Magazine reports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BBC

Miscarriage: 'We had to put baby’s remains in fridge'

Sitting at the kitchen table, sometimes with their heads in their hands, Laura and Lawrence recount the "hell" that unfolded the day they lost their baby. It culminated in them doing something unfathomable. "I took a tupperware box containing my baby's remains home from hospital in a taxi, cleared up...
WORLD
Page Six

Kendall Jenner attempts to cut another cucumber after ‘tragic’ first attempt

You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Kendall Jenner posted a photo Thursday of a knife and a cucumber resting on a cutting board to show fans she’s giving slicing another try after going viral for her failed attempt on “The Kardashians.” “here we go again,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. In an episode earlier this month, the 818 Tequila founder awkwardly tried to slice up the fruit while in the kitchen with her mom, Kris Jenner. “Be careful, because I nicked myself the other day,” the concerned momager, 66, said while watching her daughter, 26, closely. “I know, I’m kinda scared,” Kendall admitted before asking, “Don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Scott Disick celebrates 39th birthday with his kids: ‘Biggest blessing’

Scott Disick reunited with his three children after their European getaway just in time to celebrate his 39th birthday. The Talentless founder shared a sweet video Thursday of his kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, piling on top of him while laughing and yelling. “Happy birthday 2 me! Biggest blessing of my life right here!” he captioned the clip. Disick wore a backwards baseball cap while Penelope, who styled her fiery red tresses in loose curls, jumped on his back. “I love how the kids are showering him with attacks of love,” one fan commented, while another wrote,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

110K+
Followers
12K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy