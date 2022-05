POMEROY — Memorial Day is a day to honor those who have died while serving in all branches of the United States military. In keeping with the belief of the importance of their sacrifices, American Legion Post 39 and Auxiliary of Pomeroy will hold a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m. on the Pomeroy Levy.

