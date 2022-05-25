ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Memorial Day Monday

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 4 days ago

(Memorial Day Event)....In El Centro there will be an event at Bucklin Park. The event will be hosted by the VFW Post...

kxoradio.com

kxoradio.com

Illegal Fireworks Seized

Nearly 130 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized Thursday afternoon. According to El Centro Interim Fire Chief Cedric Cesena, the fireworks were seized at a business in the 400 block of Broadway in El Centro. Cesena said that one individual was arrested and released for possession of dangerous fireworks, advertising the sales of fireworks or pyrotechnic devises, offering for sale dangerous fireworks, and possession of fireworks without holding a proper permit. The arrest and seizure came following an investigation by El Centro Fire Department with support from El Centro Police and the City of El Centro Code Enforcement Division.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Package Thief

A resident of the 400 block of Desert Gardens Drive in El Centro reported that a package was taken from a neighbors porch. According to reports, a man riding a bike took the package. The neighbor followed the suspect to the 500 block of Westwind but the suspect managed to get away. The package, containing shoes, was recovered.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Brawley Ballot Problem

The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has pointed out an error in ballots for part of a Brawley precinct. It has been determined that the error affected ballots in a precinct within the Imperial County District 5 Supervisor race. The candidates running for the District 5 seat are Raymond Castillo, Jogn Hawk, and Carlos Zaragosa. The Registrar of Voters was notified by a Brawley resident that their ballot did not include the District 5 race listed. It was determined that a portion of precinct #511130 located on the eastside of Brawley were assigned the wrong precinct. The incorrect ballots have been suspended and registered voters affected will receive a new, correct ballot. If a voter has already returned a completed ballot, he or she can still use the new ballot to vote. According to the county, stringent tracking measures are in place to guarantee that a voter can only cast one vote.
BRAWLEY, CA
kxoradio.com

New Superintendent In Calexico

(Calexico Unified School District announces a new superintendent)...The Board of Trustees has selected as the new superintendent. The decision was made at the Board's May 26 meeting. The vote to hire Jimenez was 4-0, with one Board member absent. Jimenez is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in the Westminster School District. His career as an educator spans 30 years. Jimenez has a masters degree in Education Administration from Alliant International University and a B.A. in English Literature from Chapman University. He is scheduled to take over the Superintendent position in early July. Dr. Brian Thurman will continue to serve as Calexico's interim Superintendent until Jimenez arrives in Calexico.
CALEXICO, CA
kxoradio.com

2022 Summit

(Imperial Valley Economic and Energy Summit).....It will be hosted by the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation. It will be held at Imperial Valley College on June 16th. It will be co-hosted by Imperial Regional Alliance and Imperial Valley Business Resource Center. The full-day event will convene local leaders and industry experts to discuss opportunities and the future of economic development in Imperial County. Discussions and presentations will include Lithium Valley. To attend the event, registration is required. Registration includes breakfast, guest speakers, panel discussions and presentations, lunch and reception. Online registration and more event information go to ivedc.com/events.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Social Services Director Resigns

(Veronica Rodriguez issues a public statement)....She says she is resigning as Imperial County Social Services Director. The resignation goes into effect May 31st. She has served as Director of Social Services for 3 years. Rodriguez says she is resigning for personal reasons and the need to be closer to her family. In the letter Rodriguez thanked the Board of Supervisors for appointing her to the position, as well as the employees in the Social Services Department. She says it was a pleasure serving the community. The letter was submitted to the County Executive Officer, who has not said how they plan to fill the vacancy until a new Director is appointed.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kxoradio.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered

El Centro Police recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon. Officers located the vehicle in the 600 block of S.4th Street after an automatic License Plate Reader ( LPR ) notified them that the vehicle, with a stolen license plate, was in the area. Police determined that the 33-year-old man in possession of the keys was the suspect. He was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of Possession of Stolen Property.
EL CENTRO, CA
kxoradio.com

Pope Francis Names 16 New Cardinals

Pope Francis named 16 new cardinal electors Sunday including Bishop Robert McElroy. The only American on the list is Bishop McElroy of the Diocese of San Diego. Bishop McElroy has led the diocese that includes San Diego and Imperial Counties since 2015. McElroy will be elevated to the Consistory by Pope Francis in a Vatican ceremony August 27, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA

