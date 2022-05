BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are looking into two fires at a four-plex in the 2400 block of Mason Avenue Saturday. The cause of the first fire is still unknown. Crews arrived to find the front upstairs unit of the four-plex building fully engulfed in flames. Both upstairs units were completely destroyed and the downstairs units sustained enough heat and water damage to consider them a total loss as well.

