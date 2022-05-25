ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Senate Committee advances CROWN Act to end hair discrimination

By Reggi Marion
cenlanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The CROWN Act is on its way to the...

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana lawmakers advance ‘constitutional carry’ gun bill

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill that would allow adults, 21 and older, to carry a concealed gun without requiring a permit or training. Brandon is a local resident who says anyone who owns a gun should have proper training.   “I would want my neighbor or […]
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

St. Landry Parish Sheriff discusses plan to improve school safety

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz talks about plans to improve school safety. In the wake of the gun violence that has been happening throughout the country and in Opelousas, there was a ‘Stop The Violence’ rally in North Park. The size of the crowd was small, but the community and officials there shared how the issues in the city are a massive problem. “I know we’re small in numbers, but we’re big in problems. It’s not just in Opelousas or St. Landry Parish. We have issues all across this state and all across the nation,” said Sheriff Guidroz.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Louisiana House#Fox 44
brweeklypress.com

Rev. Jackson visits Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., State Representative Vincent J. Pierre (D-LA), Chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, and State Senator Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) held a press conference at the Louisiana State Capitol Building on Thursday, May 19, to discuss voter registration, education, violence in the community and jobs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

OJJ makes changes to visitation policy because of COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice or OJJ is ending in-person visitations for now because of the presence of COVID-19. Details about this decision can be found below:. Due to confirmed COVID-19 cases, Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) has temporarily suspended in-person visitations...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Shreveport Magazine

Governor Edwards announced that The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana received a $2,499,947 grant through the Department of Commerce’s NTIA to expand access to internet services

Marksville, LA – According to the state officials, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is reportedly distributing 19 grants, totaling nearly $77 million, across 10 states. Officials also said that the implementation of this project is expected to enable internet adoption activities, including tele-health, distance learning, affordable internet programs...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Louisiana sending $4.8 million in checks to some residents

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced that 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today following a data match to update addresses. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state. "If you get a check in your mailbox from the...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

La. schools prepare for hurricane season, AT&T invests $50K

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Hurricane season is just around the corner, and weather experts are expecting a pretty active year. The Louisiana Department of Education is working to make sure schools are prepared for the worst. “For the Springfield area, I don’t think there was a road that didn’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Louisiana Treasury mails out unclaimed property checks

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is reminding residents that 27,125 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today, May 26, 2022, following a data match to update addresses with LA Department of Revenue. These checks will be mailed out to every parish...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Credit Card Conspiracy and Identity Theft

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Credit Card Conspiracy and Identity Theft. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on May 26, 2022, that Lakisha Williams, 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced today to nine years in prison by U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe for charges stemming from her participation in a credit card fraud ring that operated in the New Orleans area. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of the third superseding indictment: conspiracy to commit access device fraud, possession of fifteen or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices, possession of device-making equipment, and aggravated identity theft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy