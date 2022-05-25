Louisiana Senate Committee advances CROWN Act to end hair discrimination

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill that would allow adults, 21 and older, to carry a concealed gun without requiring a permit or training. Brandon is a local resident who says anyone who owns a gun should have proper training. “I would want my neighbor or […]
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz talks about plans to improve school safety. In the wake of the gun violence that has been happening throughout the country and in Opelousas, there was a ‘Stop The Violence’ rally in North Park. The size of the crowd was small, but the community and officials there shared how the issues in the city are a massive problem. “I know we’re small in numbers, but we’re big in problems. It’s not just in Opelousas or St. Landry Parish. We have issues all across this state and all across the nation,” said Sheriff Guidroz.
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – A letter to the parents of Dutchtown High School students is creating a lot of conversation in the community. One parent who has multiple students at Dutchtown High School shared a copy of the letter which you can find below: Good afternoon Griffin Parents, We hope you and your Griffin are […]
BATON ROUGE–The House Committee on Education advanced a bill Tuesday that would adjust the boundaries of the school district in Central, a suburb of Baton Rouge, and exclude potential Black students. Senate Bill 189, sponsored by Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, adjusts boundaries of the Central Community School System to...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So far, 25 states have made it legal to carry a concealed firearm without a permit, and Louisiana could be next. A background check is all that’s required to buy a gun in Louisiana, and an owner can legally carry it in public as long as it’s visible.
At least 13 ministers with ties to Louisiana were included in the Southern Baptist Convention's list of ministers accused of abuse — a list that had been kept secret for more than a decade before its release Thursday night. The list is more than 200 pages long, often including...
(KLFY) — On the heels of this week’s horrific shooting deaths of 21 people at a school in Uvalde, Tx., data shows that Louisiana is the top state in the nation for mass shootings per capita, with second place not even being particularly close. Data available through the...
BATON ROUGE, La. — Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., State Representative Vincent J. Pierre (D-LA), Chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, and State Senator Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) held a press conference at the Louisiana State Capitol Building on Thursday, May 19, to discuss voter registration, education, violence in the community and jobs.
All but one of the Republican members present Tuesday on a House committee voted to end the “Raise the Age” law that keeps 17-year-old arrestees from being imprisoned with adult convicts. On a 6-5 vote, the House Committee for the Administration of Criminal Justice advanced for a full...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice or OJJ is ending in-person visitations for now because of the presence of COVID-19. Details about this decision can be found below:. Due to confirmed COVID-19 cases, Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) has temporarily suspended in-person visitations...
Marksville, LA – According to the state officials, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is reportedly distributing 19 grants, totaling nearly $77 million, across 10 states. Officials also said that the implementation of this project is expected to enable internet adoption activities, including tele-health, distance learning, affordable internet programs...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s a known problem that teacher shortages are a major concern in Baton Rouge and across the nation. Many teachers claim that teacher pay is the number one concern, but testing is another concern. Jaleesa Jones, an advocate and education consultant, says a...
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced that 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today following a data match to update addresses. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state. "If you get a check in your mailbox from the...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Hurricane season is just around the corner, and weather experts are expecting a pretty active year. The Louisiana Department of Education is working to make sure schools are prepared for the worst. “For the Springfield area, I don’t think there was a road that didn’t...
Louisiana Woman Charged with Misappropriating Veteran’s Funds. Louisiana – On May 23, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Sloane Signal-Debose, age 51, a resident of Slidell, was charged on May 23, 2022 with misappropriating funds from a veteran while Signal was the veteran’s fiduciary. Signal...
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is reminding residents that 27,125 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today, May 26, 2022, following a data match to update addresses with LA Department of Revenue. These checks will be mailed out to every parish...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Credit Card Conspiracy and Identity Theft. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on May 26, 2022, that Lakisha Williams, 41, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced today to nine years in prison by U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe for charges stemming from her participation in a credit card fraud ring that operated in the New Orleans area. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of the third superseding indictment: conspiracy to commit access device fraud, possession of fifteen or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices, possession of device-making equipment, and aggravated identity theft.
According to reports, 30-year-old John Paul Washington was arrested after an investigation revealed he and an accomplice shot a victim, Travontae Williams, multiple times in the area of Midland Drive and Plantation Road.
Comments / 0