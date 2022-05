Gas prices in the city recently jumped to an average of $4.695 — the highest recorded average to date. On May 23, AAA published an article called “Nowhere to Go But Up?”, with details of the burgeoning fuel crisis. The national average for a gallon of gas, now $4.6, hasn’t fallen for almost a month. In fact, it’s mostly continued to rise, setting a new record every day since May 10.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO