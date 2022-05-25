Black-owned swimwear brand Matte Collection launches body positive campaign

Matte Collection is a fast-growing swimwear and fashion company founded by women, for women. According to the company’s website , its belief is that “every woman deserves to look and feel their best” and that “embracing the simple, clean, minimalist look is the still way to go.” Matte Collection founder Justina, who goes by only her first name, was drawn to working with swimsuits because she found the work the most engaging during her time in the fashion industry.

The Atlanta-based brand was founded in 2017 to provide affordable swimwear to women that both looked good and felt good. Matte Collection conducts the bulk of their business online, but last month, Justina announced the opening of its first brick-and-mortar location inside Phipps Plaza.

“We at Matte Collection are incredibly proud of all that we’ve been able to accomplish over the past few years, culminating in opening our flagship brick-and-mortar store,” Justina said in a statement . “We know that it is only through the support of our beautiful Matte Babes and loyal customers that the Matte Collection brand has elevated to this platform. We’re confident that the location serves as the latest of many hallmarks signaling the brand’s ever-increasing success and ongoing mission to make women across the world feel beautiful.”

Riding the wave of the success of March’s Havana Heat collection, featuring actress Meagan Good, Matte Collection will soon be releasing a global body positivity campaign, with influencer and entrepreneur Angela Simmons acting as lead ambassador.

To Justina, the message behind this campaign is more important than the items or the brand itself.

“Pretty much what I’m trying to do with a campaign that we’re working on now is just to let other women see women in different shapes, sizes [and] nationalities, and understand that there’s not a status quo to beauty,” she said. “You don’t have to look a certain way to feel beautiful, [and] you don’t have to be a certain body type to wear something that you like.”

The official photoshoot for this new collection took place at the end of April, featuring 12 models of different races and sizes, including celebrated plus-size model Tabria Majors.

Making fashion and swimwear that is inclusive to all bodies, regardless of shape or size, is something that Justina takes seriously. When designing, she tries to be considerate of every woman.

Matte Collection founder and designer, Justina. (Photo Credit: Matte Collection)

“So when I’m designing, if I’m using a certain color palette, or I’m like ‘I want to do animal prints,’ or whatever the case may be, what I tried to do is include a piece that will go across several different body types or that include pieces that like, ‘Oh, this might fit this body type, and this might fit this body type,’” Justina said. “[I want to give] several different body types an opportunity to buy from that collection and be happy it is fitting to their shape.”

The collection’s goal of building up the confidence of women is what made Simmons want to participate. As someone with a large social media presence, she enjoys empowering people to love their bodies.

“I just want to be able to help inspire others to know that it’s okay wherever you’re at, [and just be] able to be confident in the skin that you’re in now,” Simmons said.

