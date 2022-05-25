Veda Scott and Mike Bailey Get Married (Pics)

I’ve been a fan of movie magazines since I found out that they existed and I’m still a fan today. I know that print in general is on the serious wane and it’s all about digital and the internets and whatnot, but there’s still something very cool about holding a magazine in your hands (it’s very similar to the whole “holding a book in your hands while reading” thing). One of my great joys in life is heading to my local Barnes and Noble and seeing what new movie magazines are out. Back in the day there were tons of magazines that came out every month, but most of the ones I see nowadays are six issues a year or less (there are some cool movie magazines from the UK, like Scream and Dark Side that seem to come out more than other movie magazines, but I’m not entirely sure they’re monthly). And while I don’t have the same amount of disposable income as I used to I still try to support as many movie magazines as I can by buying them when I see them (like Filmfax and Screem, which are both fun). And so, with this particular Top 5 I decided to rank my favorite five movie magazines that are still current and still producing issues. There is one Honorable Mention, but it’s for a movie magazine that is no longer published, but it’s something that I wanted to talk about anyway. And just so you know, you can subscribe to all of the magazines listed in this top 5, as well as buy them at Barnes and Noble, other reputable book stores out there, and even at some comic book shops that have magazines.

