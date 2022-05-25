ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Veda Scott and Mike Bailey Get Married (Pics)

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on Instagram, Veda Scott revealed that she and Mike Bailey got married recently in Las Vegas. The two were engaged back in November...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Ruby Soho Weighs In On Sasha Banks & Naomi’s WWE Walkout

Ruby Soho is the latest wrestling star to share her thoughts on Sasha Banks and Naomi’s walkout of WWE. Soho, who worked with the two in WWE and counts them as friends, spoke with CBS Sports for a new interview and was asked about the ongoing situation. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: Simone Johnson Comments On Getting New WWE Ring Name

UPDATE: Following on the news that Simone Johnson has a new ring name, the newly-dubbed Ava Raine commented on not using her birth name. The daughter of The Rock posted to Twitter to note that her name change doesn’t take away her family’s legacy in wrestling, writing in a series of tweets:
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
411mania.com

CM Punk Wins AEW World Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

We have a new AEW World Championship as of Double Or Nothing, and his name is CM Punk. Punk defeated Hangman Page in a lengthy main event to capture the title, countering Page’s Buckshot Lariate with a GTS after Page nearly decided to nail Punk with the title, but decided to try and win the match honorably.
LAS VEGAS, NV
411mania.com

The Top 5 Favorite Movie Magazines

I’ve been a fan of movie magazines since I found out that they existed and I’m still a fan today. I know that print in general is on the serious wane and it’s all about digital and the internets and whatnot, but there’s still something very cool about holding a magazine in your hands (it’s very similar to the whole “holding a book in your hands while reading” thing). One of my great joys in life is heading to my local Barnes and Noble and seeing what new movie magazines are out. Back in the day there were tons of magazines that came out every month, but most of the ones I see nowadays are six issues a year or less (there are some cool movie magazines from the UK, like Scream and Dark Side that seem to come out more than other movie magazines, but I’m not entirely sure they’re monthly). And while I don’t have the same amount of disposable income as I used to I still try to support as many movie magazines as I can by buying them when I see them (like Filmfax and Screem, which are both fun). And so, with this particular Top 5 I decided to rank my favorite five movie magazines that are still current and still producing issues. There is one Honorable Mention, but it’s for a movie magazine that is no longer published, but it’s something that I wanted to talk about anyway. And just so you know, you can subscribe to all of the magazines listed in this top 5, as well as buy them at Barnes and Noble, other reputable book stores out there, and even at some comic book shops that have magazines.
MOVIES
UPI News

BBC horror series 'Red Rose' is about the allure, danger of a mysterious app

May 30 (UPI) -- Adam Nagaitis, Natalie Gavin and Samuel Anderson are set to star in Red Rose, an original, eight-part British horror series for the BBC and Netflix. Also starring Harry Redding, Natalie Blair, Amelia Clarkson, Isis Hainsworth, Ali Khan, Ellis Howard and Ashna Rabheru, the thriller explores the "intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online lives," according to a Monday press release.
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Further Update On MJF Missing Today’s AEW Fanfest

As originally reported by PWInsider earlier tonight, MJF did not show up to his scheduled AEW Fanfest meet and greet this afternoon in Las Vegas. A new report from the sites notes that MJF was seen playing slots at Mandalay Bay instead. PWInsider is also confirming the Fightful report that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veda Scott
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Review

AEW is back on pay per view and that should mean good things. The main event will feature CM Punk challenging Hangman Page for the World Title, but the question is around MJF. While he is scheduled to face Wardlow in a match a long time in the making, he has had some issues with AEW and there is a chance he won’t show up. That wouldn’t exactly be great to see so let’s get to it.
PARADISE, NV
411mania.com

Ric Flair’s Last Match Has Officially Sold Out

In a post on Twitter, Starrcast Events noted that tickets for Ric Flair’s last match have sold out in only 24 hours. The event happens at Starrcast V, which runs July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The post reads: “ SOLD OUT. Whether you like it or you don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
411mania.com

Scott D’Amore to Match Donations Made to Don West This Week

Scott D’Amore is kicking in to help Don West in his fight against cancer, pledging to match donations to the Impact announcer made this week. As reported yesterday, West gave an update on his fight against brain lymphoma, noting that his tumor has doubled in size which meant he had to cancel a planned stem cell treatment and will start a different treatment next week.
CHARITIES
411mania.com

Jerry Lawler Set To be Honored By Cauliflower Alley Club

The Cauliflower Alley Club has announced that they will honor Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler with the ‘President’s Award’ this September. Here’s a press release:. Jerry “The King” Lawler to Receive CAC President’s Award. The Cauliflower Alley Club and President and CEO...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Announce Team Set For Ric Flair’s Last Match

We now know the announce team for Ric Flair’s return to the ring for one last match at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Friday that Tony Schiavone and David Crockett will return to the convention to serve as the commentary team for the match, as you can see below.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
411mania.com

AEW News: Attendance Revealed For Double Or Nothing, Rancid Performs At PPV

– AEW revealed the attendance for tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing during the show. The commentary team revealed as the main event of tonight’s PPV began that 14,459 people were in attendance in the venue for the show. Earlier in the show it had been mentioned that this...
WWE
411mania.com

MJF vs. Wardlow Preview for AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Re-Uploaded to YouTube

– As previously reported, there have been a number of rumors and questions surrounding MJF appearing at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 tonight. MJF is currently scheduled to face Wardlow at the pay-per-view event. However, PWInsider reported earlier that MJF had not been spotted at the T-Mobile Arena as of about 12:15 pm PST. Also, it appears a video preview for the matchup that had been removed from AEW’s YouTube channel earlier has now been restored.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy