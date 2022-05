Media pundits debated on Sunday whether Congress will actually act and come together on a gun bill following the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. During CNN's "Inside Politics," host Abby Philips said that it was "not an exaggeration" that there was a "believe it when I see it" attitude towards gun legislation in Congress. She said that what seemed different this time is that Democrats appear willing to take whatever they can get.

UVALDE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO