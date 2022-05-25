ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms, scattered showers by afternoon

By Albert Ramon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Weather Alert has been posted for this afternoon and evening due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon through the midevening hours, as a warm front moves north across the area. Storms could be strong or severe, producing gusty winds and hail. An isolated tornado is also possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a "slight" risk for severe weather, that's a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale with a 5 percent tornado risk.

The best chance for thunderstorms in our area will occur between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., with storms moving from southwest to northeast. Storm chances decrease by the late evening, but scattered showers will be likely through the overnight hours.

Thursday will feature another round of showers and storms, but no severe weather is expected. Lingering showers for Friday, then drying out and heating up for the Memorial Day Weekend.

CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs Near 90 For Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions will remain warm and breezy through Memorial Day. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures reaching 68 degrees. Memorial Day will be warm and partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 90 degrees! Rain returns late Tuesday and early Wednesday, followed by cooler temperatures.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temps warming up back into the 80s

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a spectacular Saturday, we're anticipating a sunny, warmer, breezy Sunday. Our temperatures should top out in the middle 80s. A slight chance for a sprinkle, as we saw yesterday. The window for a sprinkle or two is from late afternoon until sunset. This is an isolated chance. A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Lake County, IL, and South Wisconsin with waves of up to 5 feet expected. This is in effect throughout Sunday.We stay very warm tonight. The normal low is 55 and we'll hover around the 70-degree mark.Monday brings sunshine, breezy conditions, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Flood watch in affect until 7 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Flood Watch is in effect for the western suburbs until 7 a.m. Friday. "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas," says the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts of over two inches will be possible in some locations.Along with a flood threat, storms tonight could be strong or severe. Storms producing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-50s.Showers are likely for Friday morning, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will be cool in the low 60s. Rain chances decrease by the mid to late afternoon on Friday.Warming up and drying out for the Memorial Holiday Weekend. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday, 80s on Sunday, and low 90s on Monday. After tonight, the next storm chance arrives Wednesday of next week as a front moves into the area.TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Some storms could be heavy. Low 54°FRIDAY: Showers likely, especially in the morning. Breezy and cooler. High 60°SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 77°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After a cool and rainy start to the day, a warmup is ahead. Rain lingers through the morning, but tapers off later in the day. Saturday will be a warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s. Temperatures are warming up into Sunday to the 80s and by Memorial Day in the lower 90s.   
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds expected at Chicago beaches for Memorial Day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you are heading to a Chicago beach, you may want to claim your spot early. With temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, crowds are expected.The Chicago Park District has been struggling to hire lifeguards for the season. Officials said there are enough lifeguards for the beaches, but there is still a shortage for the pools. You can swim when lifeguards are on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.The Chicago Park District is offering some new incentives to try to get the spots filled.You can get a retention bonus of $500 for a seasonal lifeguard position. Lifeguards earn an hourly wage of nearly $16 an hour.Park district pools reopen in June. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA operating on holiday schedule

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA is making some changes for this holiday week. Also service Monday, May 30 will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Officials also say to expect some delays through June 3. The CTA said a number of employees are out with COVID-19. Just Sunday the CTA told CBS 2 that Green Line service is temporarily suspended between Garfield and Cottage Grove. Shuttle bus and train service is available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, spotted at train station in Geneva

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for helping locating a missing elderly man. Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, was spotted at the train station in Geneva, Illinois, Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and and weighs 190 pounds. Atoji-Walker has blue eyes and gray hair and a light complexion. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at (312)744-8266.
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

NWS confirms two area tornadoes from May 25 storms

(WIFR) - The National Weather Service offices in Davenport, Iowa and Milwaukee, Wisconsin conducted surveys or used video evidence to determine that damage left behind from Wednesday’s storms came from two different tornadoes. The first tornado occurred in Stephenson County that ended near Albertus Airport in Freeport shortly after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago celebrates unofficial start to summer with event-packed weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer, and this year Chicago is kicking off the season in style, hosting dozens of fun events, including a brand new musical festival downtown. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman stopped by Grant Park where Sueños Chicago was in full Swing Saturday with crowds, music and dancing. The all-new festival celebrates Latin Reggaton, and Saturday it had Grant Park packed with thousands of people for the beginning of the two-day festival. It also brought a huge security presence, and streets were closed off around the show. There were big headliners like J-Balvin and Ozuna, bringing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in serious condition after shooting in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was seriously injured after a shooting in River North Sunday night. Police said the 20-year-old woman and a man with sitting in a parked car, near a playground in the 500 block of West Erie Street around 10 p.m., when they were approached by a group of men. One of the offenders reached into the car and punched the male victim in the face, according to police. Before the group took off, one of them fired several shots at the car, hitting the female passenger. The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to her back.No arrests have been made.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City to send out police saturation patrols, provide recreation for teens this Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Frightening video posted to Twitter shows gunfire at a busy intersection on the Near North Side – coming at the start of a long holiday weekend.So we wanted to know what the specific plan is to combat crime on a historically violent weekend. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey pored over the city's plan on Friday.The city's 21 lakefront beaches opened Friday – though they held little appeal given unseasonably cold weather and conditions too dangerous for swimming. But there are already rumblings about gatherings at North Avenue Beach over the weekend – a period during which the temperature will...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

15 hospitalized in Seneca boat fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 15 people are hospitalized after a fire on a boat in Seneca Saturday afternoon, police say. At least one of those people suffered serious injuries. According to Illinois State Police, officials responded to a boat fire Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. at the Spring Brook Marina in LaSalle County. There were 17 people on the boat. Thirteen of those were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and another was airlifted to another hospital with serious injuries. A marina employee was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The US Environmental Protection Agency on Sunday began recovery operations with boat and debris expected to be removed from the Illinois River by early afternoon. The Illinois River is open but boaters are urged to use caution around the cleanup area, ISP said.  Illinois Department of Natural Resource Conservation Police is leading the investigation into the incident. 
SENECA, IL
CBS Chicago

Funeral held for Seandell Holliday, 16, killed in chaotic gathering at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourners on Chicago's South Side wiped away tears Saturday at the funeral for the 16-year-old shot and killed in Millennium Park as city leaders search for ways to prevent more senseless gun violence. As people shuffled into the services, they said they went to remember a young man with big dreams whose life ended too soon. But they also went to share a message becuase they do not want to attend another teenager's funeral. Seandell Holliday's friends and family celebrated his life with not just memories but also melodies. It is fitting as Holliday was a drummer who hoped to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Maggie Daley Park climbing wall opens Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)--The climbing wall at Maggie Daley Park opens Friday. The 40-foot wall features 19,000 square feet of climbing space at the center of the park's skating ribbon.The wall can hold up to 100 climbers at a time. Tickets start at $15 and you can check in at the park field house. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 5 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and five others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old man was shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Friday night.The victim was traveling in a vehicle, on the 7900 block of South Drexel around 10:19 a.m., when he arrived at a blockage caused by several vehicles and a group of people. The victim began to pass through when he heard several shots and felt pain to his shoulder, police said. The victim self-transported to the University of Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after crashing vehicle into building in Washington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after crashing into a one-story building in the Washington Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning. Police said around 12:55 a.m., a man was driving a silver-colored sedan westbound when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the building, at 1129 W. 103rd St. The driver of the car was pronounced dead on the scene.CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago has had most mass shootings in U.S. since 2018 -- what's the solution?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The massacre that killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is putting the spotlight on gun violence in Chicago. Chicago has the dubious distinction of having the most mass shootings in the U.S. since 2018. But as CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday, the problem is often overlooked – and difficult to solve. From September 2018 to May 24 of this year, data show Chicago has led the nation's cities - with 811 people killed and injured in mass shootings. Cities With Most Mass Shootings - Most...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
