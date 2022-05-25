Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms, scattered showers by afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Weather Alert has been posted for this afternoon and evening due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon through the midevening hours, as a warm front moves north across the area. Storms could be strong or severe, producing gusty winds and hail. An isolated tornado is also possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a "slight" risk for severe weather, that's a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale with a 5 percent tornado risk.

The best chance for thunderstorms in our area will occur between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., with storms moving from southwest to northeast. Storm chances decrease by the late evening, but scattered showers will be likely through the overnight hours.

Thursday will feature another round of showers and storms, but no severe weather is expected. Lingering showers for Friday, then drying out and heating up for the Memorial Day Weekend.

