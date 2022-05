Yisroel Fishman is the 2022 Valedictorian of Lander College of Arts and Sciences Men’s Division. It is no surprise that Yisroel Fishman is planning a career in psychology. He has always been dedicated to helping people. As the oldest of many siblings, he is accustomed to pitching in and skilled at connecting with people.

