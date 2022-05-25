ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet to increase police presence at schools through end of school year after mass shooting in Texas

 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in southwest suburban Joliet announced Wednesday they will be stepping up security at schools, after a mass shooting at a school in Texas on Tuesday left at least 19 children and two adults dead.

In a post on Twitter, Joliet Police said they are "closely monitoring national events regarding tragic & unnecessary school violence. The safety of students & staff at our schools is paramount. There'll be an increased police presence at all schools within our jurisdiction for the rest of the school year."

The announcements come after a gunman opened fire Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas, where he barricaded himself in a classroom, and "started shooting children and teachers inside the classroom, having no regard for human life," according to Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed, and the gunman was killed on the scene by law enforcement officials.

Authorities said, before the school shooting, the gunman also shot his grandmother, and crashed his vehicle near the school.

An official from the Texas Department of Public Safety said that upon entering the school, the shooter fired at "children, teachers, whoever was in his way."

"He was shooting everybody," the official said.

Olivarez told CBS News that the shooter's grandmother was in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

The suspect, who was wearing body armor, exchanged fire with law enforcement officials and multiple officers were shot, the official said. The suspect was eventually fatally shot on the scene.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the shooter was an 18-year-old male who resided in Uvalde, which is about an hour and a half west of San Antonio. He said the suspect, who he named as Salvador Ramos, abandoned his vehicle, then entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle and "horrifically, incomprehensibly" opened fire.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News that the suspect had a handgun, an AR-15 assault weapon and high capacity magazines.

The school teaches 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade students, according to Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pedro Arredondo.

Arredondo confirmed the suspect is dead and said investigators believe he acted alone.

5 people shot, seriously wounded in mass shooting after fight in Lawndale

