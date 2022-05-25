Hansen propels Texas to win first game of Big 12 Tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas defeated Oklahoma State 4-0 in their first game of the Big 12 Tournament in Arlington on Wednesday.

Pete Hansen, the Longhorns ace pitcher who has been a force all season, provided another stellar effort to earn the shutout victory.

Hansen went 7 2/3 innings, striking out twelve batters while only allowing three hits.

It was a pitchers duel for the most part, the Longhorns got on the scoreboard in the sixth thanks to Doug Hodo bunt single that allowed Trey Faltine to cross home plate.

However, the seventh inning is where Texas created separation from Oklahoma State on the scoreboard, and gave Hansen and the bullpen necessary run support.

Austin Todd got things started with a solo home run to make it 2-0 Texas, then Trey Faltine’s RBI single made it 3-0 Longhorns.

Silas Ardoin added some insurance with a home run in the top of the 9th that brought the Longhorns run total to four.

Senior pitcher Tristan Stevens came in after Hansen to close the game, fittingly ending the game on a strikeout.

Texas will now face the winner of TCU vs Baylor on Thursday at 4pm.

