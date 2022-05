The Summit County Council will consider approving a 6-month moratorium on new nightly rental licenses for the rest of the year at its meeting Wednesday. It’s estimated that there are as many as 6,000 nightly rentals in Summit County, and only about 1,000 of them are licensed. Local officials say the proliferation of short-term rentals has effectively squeezed the availability of long-term housing for the area’s workforce.

