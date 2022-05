ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions offered their first look at the new squad heading into 2022, and MLive reporters Kyle Meinke and Ben Raven were there to take it all in. Our Dungeon of Doom podcast hosts offer their thoughts on prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson, the return of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and the arrival of new receiver DJ Chark. Kyle and Ben also dive into some of the defensive scheme changes heading into Year 2 of this regime. The Lions are expected to deploy more four-person defensive fronts in a more attacking scheme.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO