New report on Utah high school graduation rates

By Ryan Bittan
 4 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – A new report card is out on Utah’s high school graduation rates, and Utah students are doing well.

The report from Utah’s Board of Education shows that state graduation rates for 2021 are roughly 88%.

Addressing student loan debt in Utah

Over the past five years, graduation rates have either remained consistent or improved.

The number of students enrolling in Utah schools is also climbing, with more than 1,200 new students this year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC4

