Mike Smith Lets In Horrible Goal: Fans React

With the Boston Bruins’ 2021-22 season coming to a close, the speculation can turn to the roster construction for next season. While the biggest question remains in the middle of the first line and Patrice Bergeron’s future, there are other veterans the Bruins need to make decisions on as well. For an aging team, finding ways to trim the salary cap by moving aging players in supplementary roles who can be replaced by cheaper, younger players will be high on the to-do list of general manager Don Sweeney.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO