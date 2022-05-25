ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outrage as two Ohio high school students erect racist signs on neighboring water fountains saying 'whites only' and 'blacks only'

By Paul Farrell For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

An Ohio high school principal confirmed that a viral photo showing racist signs above water fountains on campus was legitimate in a letter to parents.

On May 5, a photo posted to Snapchat showed two water fountains with handwritten signs above them.

The one on the left read: 'Whites Only." On the right it read: 'Blacks Only.' Each sign was accompanied with a frowny face style emoji.

Principal Erin Davis wrote in a letter that two students were identified as the culprits behind the racist message.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nyMq_0fq3rCEj00
This is the viral photo that showed the racist signs posted above two water fountains at Colerain High School in Ohio

Davis said that officials were aware that a photo of the sign was spreading on social media.

The principal added that any student found to have helped to spread the photo would face disciplinary action.

The letter concluded with the message: 'As a school community it is our responsibility to make sure that our CHS family uphold and live out these values. We will not stand for intolerance of any kind and will discipline any student who participates in displaying intolerant behavior.'

In a separate statement, a Northwest Local School district spokesperson said that the culprits have been 'issued significant disciplinary actions.'

The spokesperson said that the signs were only up for around 30 seconds while the students took pictures of them. The same students that put the signs up also removed them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RRmfG_0fq3rCEj00
A school district spokesperson said that those who were responsible for posting the signs are facing 'significant' punishment

The signs were not seen by members of staff or other students until the photos surfaced online.

The Colerain Township is located just north of downtown Cincinnati.

A woman with a child in the school told Fox19: 'These water fountains were labeled ‘blacks only,’ ‘whites only,’ which pushed us back so many generations. My heart dropped. My heart dropped. I could not believe it. It was so offensive.'

That woman also took an issue with the school promising punishment on students who posted the image online. She said: 'Those kids were hurt, and those kids wanted to know they were hurt, but the school tried to silence them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpAq2_0fq3rCEj00
One parent said of the incident: 'Let’s make a change. Let’s speak on this stuff. Let’s stop hiding it'

Another person, also the mother of a child at Colerain High School, told the station: 'It's a hate crime. It's racism swept under the rug.'

She added: 'Let’s make a change. Let’s speak on this stuff. Let’s stop hiding it.'

According to U.S. News and World Report, 30% of Colerain's 1,730 students are Black and 49% are white.

The signs hark back to Jim Crow laws where amenities such as water fountains and bathrooms were racially segregated between Black and white people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqQ71_0fq3rCEj00
A racially segregated water fountain in Halifax, North Carolina, in April 1936

In 1964, the Civil Rights Act made racial segregation illegal. Jim Crow laws were further made obsolete following that legislation and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

This is just the latest in a spate of apparent racist incidents across high school in the US.

Also in May 2022, an Instagram account named The Black Bay Area posted a photo showing a white high school student with a black mannequin head.

The photo is described as showing an 'All white cheer squad with black mannequin head as the varsity mascot.' The caption goes on to say that the mannequin head is named 'Kareem.'

The cheer team in question was the East Bay High School squad. A local resident told NBC Bay Area: 'If they meant it as a statement, they should have clarified that. If they meant it as a joke, it’s not funny.'

While in Pearl River, New York, a seventh grader from Pearl River Middle School was accused of using a racial slur against a rival student athlete from Nyack Middle School during a track meet, reports ABC New York.

That incident came just a few months after students from Pearl River High School were accused of making monkey noises during a basketball game at Nyack High School's Black players as they made free throws.

The day after Donald Trump was elected as president of the United States in November 2016, a high school in Florida reported that a two water fountains were labelled as 'Whites' and 'Coloreds.'

The incident was referred to as a 'prank,' reported News4Jax at the time. One of the school's junior basketball players Kendall Jackson told the station: 'I was worried because I used to see that stuff back in the day, and I was like, it's really coming back.'

Billy Hiles
4d ago

I don't believe the students would have done anything like this even a few years back Biden has brought out the worst in everybody

Reply
4
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

