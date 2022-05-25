ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palo Alto, CA

Jesus Belmonte Castro dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Palo Alto (East Palo Alto, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0fq3r9fn00
Jesus Belmonte Castro dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Palo Alto (East Palo Alto, CA)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified Jesus Belmonte Castro as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Monday night in East Palo Alto. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place in the 2300 block of University Avenue at about 8:02 p.m. According to the investigation reports [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fq3r9fn00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

David Edward Goodman injured in a crash; Robert Chevoi Dauvgnnte Lomack, Jr. arrested (Marin County, CA)

David Edward Goodman injured in a crash; Robert Chevoi Dauvgnnte Lomack, Jr. arrested (Marin County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified David Edward Goodman as the victim who suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday night in Marin County while officers arrested 27-year-old Robert Chevoi Dauvgnnte Lomack, Jr. on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 7:30 p.m. on Tomales Petaluma Road, west of Twin Bridge Road [...]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
East Palo Alto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
East Palo Alto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

3 Airlifted after Auto Accident on Hames Road [Santa Cruz, CA]

Several Injured in Single-Car Collision at Hames Hollow. Police responded to the scene around 5:40 p.m., at Hames Hollow. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, the driver of a 2002 Mazda hit a tree and a fire hydrant. However, the events leading up still remain unclear.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Belmont police looking for stop sign vandal

Belmont police said they are looking for a man caught on video sticking stickers on stop signs about masking and vaccination. They said the bearded man had his dog with him when he vandalized the signs.
BELMONT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
NBC Bay Area

2-Alarm House Fire Spreads to Trees, Other Homes in San Jose

Firefighters in San Jose battled a two-alarm structure fire, which spread to trees and other houses, the department reported Saturday on Twitter. The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Callecita Street and homes around it were burning or were in threat of burning due to the fire's spread via trees, the department said.
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

iPhone Thief Arrested After Chase from Santa Rosa to San Rafael

A man suspected of stealing iPhones from an AT&T store in Santa Rosa has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase. Wednesday night’s chase ended some 38-miles away in San Rafael. Following his arrest, the suspect was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency. The man, Gregory Dawson of San Francisco, is accused of cutting security cables and taking five iPhones, valued at a total of more than three-thousand bucks. A 17-year-old boy was in the vehicle during the chase, which reached speeds of up to 100-miles-per-hour. The boy was not hurt.
NBC Bay Area

6 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Highway 4 in Bay Point: CHP

A sig alert went out at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday following a multi-car collision on westbound Highway 4 near Bailey Road in Bay Point, according to the CHP. All lanes are currently blocked. Six vehicles were involved, CHP reported. Four of them required a tow truck to remove them from...
BAY POINT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belmonte#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#California Accident News
Nationwide Report

Woman dead, 4-year-old girl in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)

Woman dead, 4-year-old girl in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, a 34-year-old woman lost her life while a 4-year-old girl suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Sacramento County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at Power Inn Road and Elsie Avenue a little after 8:30 a.m. The early reports showed that a man was driving a white 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck at a high rate of speed and was veering in and out of traffic [...]
KTVU FOX 2

Woman's suspicious death in San Jose home ruled a homicide

The death of a woman earlier this year in West San Jose is being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday. The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and determined the woman had suspicious injuries. It was determined the woman died of asphyxiation and blunt head trauma, medical examiners said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

26-year-old woman found dead in San Jose home ruled a homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The death of a woman earlier this year in West San Jose is being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a body found, about 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 24, at a home in the 3000 block of Driftwood Drive, in the city's David-Rosemary neighborhood.
KRON4

Homeowner confronts alleged prowler in Petaluma

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger discusses …. Drivers prepare for Memorial Day weekend travel rush. New plans for Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder …. Former SWAT team member details police protocol for …. VTA to hold vigil 1 year after mass shooting. Santa Clara County...
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Harit Patel Killed in Bicycle Accident on Montrose Avenue [Fremont, CA]

7-Year-Old Biker Dies in Fatal Accident near Charleston Way. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m., in the 43000 block of Montrose Avenue on May 21. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Charleston Way shortly after. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the young bicyclist under unknown...
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Near Commercial Buildings in San Jose Under Control: Officials

Crews responded to a fire in San Jose Saturday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters battled a fire on the 200 block of Leo Avenue and it was threatening commercial structures, the fire department said via Twitter. Officials said the flames burned inside a pile of junk and started to threaten nearby...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hayward police seek 'reckless' motorcycle driver

HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is. They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street. Police said...
NBC Bay Area

Fire in Bay Point Burns Over 200 Acres

Contra Costa County firefighters battled a vegetation fire in the wetlands of Bay Point, officials said. Officials said the fire has burned approximately 200 acres and is 100% contained, but no structures were threatened.
BAY POINT, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy