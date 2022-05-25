Jesus Belmonte Castro dead after a single-vehicle crash in East Palo Alto (East Palo Alto, CA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified Jesus Belmonte Castro as the man who lost his life following a traffic accident on Monday night in East Palo Alto. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place in the 2300 block of University Avenue at about 8:02 p.m. According to the investigation reports [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .