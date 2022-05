KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Knox and Fulton counties are among the 15 in Illinois now rated at "High Community Level" for COVID-19. The levels are a measure of the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems, according to the CDC. The CDC also said an additional 30 Illinois counties are now rated at "medium" levels.

KNOX COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO