ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Woman finds artifacts in abandoned storage unit, seeks family in East Texas area

By Reyna Revelle, Danica Sauter
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ixmkk_0fq3osTa00

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Norma Kennedy bid on an abandoned storage unit out in Richardson. When she went inside, she discovered a lifetime of one family’s history.

“He was saying this is junk, and I said, ‘No! I’m not going to let you throw this away,’ because I realized there were photo albums,” Kennedy said.

AGING OUT: Where foster kids go once they outgrow the system & navigate adult life

Nearly a hundred years’ worth of artifacts and memories of the Wright family were found. Yearbooks, World War II heirlooms, school photos of grandchildren and even birth and delivery photos were left behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5RUj_0fq3osTa00

“Mom and dad’s photos were in them,” said Kennedy. “Yearbooks from 1962 and 1941 were left including baby pictures. There were some that even showed the daughter having a delivery. All of this is just so wonderful to look at.”

Kennedy and her family once lost all of their memories in a house fire when she was only 13, leaving her to understand the anguish of losing important photos of loved ones. She made it a personal goal to ensure another family doesn’t experience what she did.

WATCH: Bull escapes meat processing plant in Mount Pleasant

“We retrieved material things like furniture and everything more than what we lost, but we never were able to retrieve our memories of these pictures where we could sit, smile and talk about them,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy found two boxes of family memorabilia along with Navy relics. She hopes to reconnect with any Wright or Garrison family members or anyone who might know them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KalIS_0fq3osTa00

“It wasn’t luck, it was a blessing that I got it and put it in my hands because now I have a charge to get it back where it belongs,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy has searched far and wide in the Dallas and East Texas area. Through her own research, she now feels like she knows the family personally.

“I can’t show my babies my baby pictures. But in doing this, I want to see this family back to where memories came from,” said Kennedy.

The Wright family may have been from Ennis, Texas, but may also have a strong connection to East Texas. If anyone has any information on the Wright family, please contact Norma Kennedy through email at knorma49@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Fort Worth cyclists rescue dog stuck on bridge

FORT WORTH, Texas — They meet every Monday night like clockwork: 7:30 p.m. on the dot. And sometimes they leave without you if you arrive at 7:31. “In four years I think we’ve canceled one ride,” said cyclist Abbey Robinson. They call themselves “Smash Bros Plus One.”...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ennis, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Richardson, TX
City
Mount Pleasant, TX
City
Tyler, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Trucks Crash into Dallas Homes in Two Days

Two different trucks have crashed into houses in North Texas since Wednesday evening. According to the Dallas Police Department, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a full sized pickup truck drove the the front wall of a brick home in the 3200 block Jacinto Street. Police said the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Artifacts#Ketk#Navy
fox4news.com

13-year-old fatally shot in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. Responding officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to a...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker on Uvalde: ‘We Must be Better'

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker wrote a Medium post Saturday addressing Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 kids and two teachers dead. Mayor Parker attended her fifth-grade son's graduation this week, stating she could not help but think about the families in Uvalde who are currently processing the loss of their children.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Overnight shooting in Dallas hospitalizes 2

DALLAS - Dallas police are trying to figure out who opened fire during a fight outside a business early Sunday morning, hurting two people. First responders were called to Laureland Road, near R L Thornton Freeway, just after 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people shot. A woman...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
secretdallas.com

10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

NOW OPEN: These 6 businesses recently opened in Keller, Roanoke and Fort Worth

Here are six businesses that have recently opened in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth. 1. Maple Street Biscuit Co. officially opened its new location at 967 Keller Parkway, Keller, on May 3, according to a spokesperson from the Keller location. The Keller restaurant is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is known for its “comfort food with a modern twist” and offers a variety of biscuits, waffles and bowls, according to its website. Maple Street Biscuit Co. has locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee in addition to two other Texas locations in Frisco and San Antonio. 817-753-8550. www.maplestreetbiscuits.com.
KELLER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney resident walks 210 miles to honor the fallen as Memorial day approaches

Patrick Foster never let himself carry less than 21 pounds. That was his rule every time the McKinney resident worked toward his goal of walking 210 miles to honor the fallen. This year, Foster chose to walk 210 miles while carrying a minimum of 21 pounds in a ruck as part of an effort with Carry the Load, a nonprofit effort to "restore the true meaning of Memorial Day." For Foster, the number of miles he chose to walk is significant: September will mark the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, and the McKinney resident, through his journey, wanted to honor the New York Fire Department.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth neighborhood says grocery store is needed in growing area

FORT WORTH, Texas — People living in the Chisholm Trail area of Fort Worth are voicing their concerns about what every neighborhood needs. Right now, there is not a full-size grocery store in the area which is growing by leaps and bounds. That's not a surprise since North Texas is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country when it comes to people relocating to another state to call home.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy