Bruce Willis, 67, is most widely known for his role in the “Die Hard” films as well as other popular hits like “Pulp Fiction” and “Armageddon.” However, several months ago, he revealed his struggle with a degenerative brain condition called aphasia. Already, the condition has begun to affect his cognitive abilities. As such, the longtime actor revealed he would soon be stepping away from acting. That said, Bruce Willis will be starring in one last film, “Paradise City.” And now, we’re here to share with you everything we know about the actor’s final role.

