ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cars stolen from Belleville dealership

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car dealership is working with police...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 3

DANsuck
4d ago

Because the soft on crime keeps crime going. Sad times in America.

Reply
6
Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman arrested for residential burglary, criminal damage, and domestic battery

A 28-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for alleged residential burglary, criminal damage to property, and domestic battery. Carly Arnoldy of East Broadway is accused of breaking in a door at her former boyfriend’s home on DeWolfe Street in Odin Saturday morning while he and another person were in the residence. She is accused of getting into an altercation with her ex-boyfriend and breaking a TV as well as stealing a gun and wallet before leaving the residence.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Sandoval man dies after being struck by car in Urbana

A 50-year-old Sandoval man was killed Wednesday night when struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Urbana. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Christopher Bowen. He was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital’s emergency room where he was later pronounced dead. Urbana Police say Bowen...
URBANA, IL
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man allegedly runs over woman in stolen SUV

Arnold Police are trying to find a 32-year-old St. Louis man who allegedly ran over his former girlfriend outside the woman’s home on Melton Drive. The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. Officers got a call at about 10:55 p.m. May 14 about...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Car Dealership#Belleville#The Dealership
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man charged after children under his care allegedly ingest meth

Malcolm Marees Smith, 31, of Festus man been charged with three felonies after his two young sons allegedly ingested methamphetamine that was in a bowl mixed with candy. The boys were 3 and 1 and were under their father’s care when they allegedly consumed the meth in April 2021, court records show.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka couple arrested in connection with a stolen car after husband reportedly shoots himself

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against a Eureka couple after the wife reported that her husband accidently shot himself. The man reportedly shot himself at the couple’s home in the 7100 block of Twin Rivers Road in the Jefferson County portion of Eureka, and then the two traveled to a gas station in a car that had been reported stolen, Sheriff’s Office, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
EUREKA, MO
KMOV

PD: Man flees from police, shoots at officers in Overland

OVERLAND (KMOV) -- A man who had a felony warrant fled police and pointed a gun at officers Thursday, Overland Police tell News 4. The man was driving on Page Avenue when police tried to pull him over. Police said he then smashed into a passing motorist, kept fleeing and hit other vehicles. The man jumped out of his car near Page and Walton with a gun and attempted to run away, police said.
OVERLAND, MO
WIFR

Officers investigate roll-over accident, injuries unknown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are responding to the intersection of S. Meridian road and Edwardsville road for a one-vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown and details are limited at this time, we will continue to keep you updated. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
ROCKFORD, IL
KSDK

Deadly crash in south St. Louis

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Kingshighway and Arsenal. There is no word on what caused the crash.
edglentoday.com

78-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

EAST ALTON - A 78-year-old man close to his residence in the 900 block of Airline Drive in East Alton was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday afternoon. Robert W. Stevens died in the accident. The call to authorities came in at 3:18 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on East Airline Drive, near Hill Drive in East Alton.
EAST ALTON, IL
KMOV

2 dead in late night crashes in Franklin, St. Francois Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
WCIA

Taylorville man sentenced to prison for hurting police

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. Officials said Michael Emery of Taylorville was sentenced to seven years in prison. The charges stemmed from an incident on April 19 where Emery bit two Taylorville officers while […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman arrested for possession with intent to deliver meth

A 27-year-old Salem woman has been arrested on a recently issued warrant for two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Autumn Respondek of West Lake Street was located walking by Salem Police early Friday morning in the 700 block of Markland. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond.
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy