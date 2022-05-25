Cars stolen from Belleville dealership

A 28-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for alleged residential burglary, criminal damage to property, and domestic battery. Carly Arnoldy of East Broadway is accused of breaking in a door at her former boyfriend’s home on DeWolfe Street in Odin Saturday morning while he and another person were in the residence. She is accused of getting into an altercation with her ex-boyfriend and breaking a TV as well as stealing a gun and wallet before leaving the residence.

