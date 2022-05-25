Cars stolen from Belleville dealership

A 22-year-old Barnhart man recovered his car after joining a brief police pursuit that started in Arnold and ended in St. Louis County. Police stopped the pursuit, but the victim continued following the suspect to St. Louis, where he was shot at before retrieving his 2007 Mercedes C-Series, Arnold Police reported.
A 28-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for alleged residential burglary, criminal damage to property, and domestic battery. Carly Arnoldy of East Broadway is accused of breaking in a door at her former boyfriend’s home on DeWolfe Street in Odin Saturday morning while he and another person were in the residence. She is accused of getting into an altercation with her ex-boyfriend and breaking a TV as well as stealing a gun and wallet before leaving the residence.
A 50-year-old Sandoval man was killed Wednesday night when struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Urbana. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Christopher Bowen. He was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital’s emergency room where he was later pronounced dead. Urbana Police say Bowen...
Arnold Police are trying to find a 32-year-old St. Louis man who allegedly ran over his former girlfriend outside the woman’s home on Melton Drive. The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. Officers got a call at about 10:55 p.m. May 14 about...
Malcolm Marees Smith, 31, of Festus man been charged with three felonies after his two young sons allegedly ingested methamphetamine that was in a bowl mixed with candy. The boys were 3 and 1 and were under their father’s care when they allegedly consumed the meth in April 2021, court records show.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against a Eureka couple after the wife reported that her husband accidently shot himself. The man reportedly shot himself at the couple’s home in the 7100 block of Twin Rivers Road in the Jefferson County portion of Eureka, and then the two traveled to a gas station in a car that had been reported stolen, Sheriff’s Office, spokesman Grant Bissell said.
WELLSTON, Mo. — A suspect and two bystanders were injured in a shootout outside a nWellston grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Officers responded to a call for "shots fired" at Wellston Food Market at 6250 Page Ave. at about 2:45 p.m. They found a man lying in front of the store who had been shot.
OVERLAND (KMOV) -- A man who had a felony warrant fled police and pointed a gun at officers Thursday, Overland Police tell News 4. The man was driving on Page Avenue when police tried to pull him over. Police said he then smashed into a passing motorist, kept fleeing and hit other vehicles. The man jumped out of his car near Page and Walton with a gun and attempted to run away, police said.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers are responding to the intersection of S. Meridian road and Edwardsville road for a one-vehicle accident. Injuries are unknown and details are limited at this time, we will continue to keep you updated. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
EAST ALTON - A 78-year-old man close to his residence in the 900 block of Airline Drive in East Alton was struck by a vehicle and killed on Wednesday afternoon. Robert W. Stevens died in the accident. The call to authorities came in at 3:18 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on East Airline Drive, near Hill Drive in East Alton.
A well-known school bus driver who worked in the Fox C-6 School District died after a car struck him earlier this week. A fleet of buses formed a procession on Friday to remember 72-year-old Dennis Abelin.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. Officials said Michael Emery of Taylorville was sentenced to seven years in prison. The charges stemmed from an incident on April 19 where Emery bit two Taylorville officers while […]
A 27-year-old Salem woman has been arrested on a recently issued warrant for two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Autumn Respondek of West Lake Street was located walking by Salem Police early Friday morning in the 700 block of Markland. She was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond.
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old charged in connection with a fatal accident that left five members of a family dead is now facing murder charges, according to juvenile authorities. The teen, who is not being named because he has not yet been certified as an adult, is now facing...
Comments / 3