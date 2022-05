BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Friday marks the start of Memorial Day Weekend, and Kern County residents say high prices are not keeping them from traveling. This will be the first time I fly without a mask," said lineman Sebastian Canipe. "You have to buddy up. It's hard for people these days. It's rough. And plane tickets, it's crazy."

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO