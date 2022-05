MILWAUKEE - The decision by law enforcement in Texas to not immediately breach a classroom door to stop the school shooter there is under scrutiny. Brian Dorow has trained thousands of officers on active shooter scenarios. He said the short window of time to get in there with an active shooter could be minutes. A former Deputy Assistant Secretary for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Dorow says they train officers to be decisive and fast.

UVALDE, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO