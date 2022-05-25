Chiefs begin Phase 3 of NFL's offseason workout program Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs jumped into Phase 3 of the offseason program on Wednesday, May 25.

The team kicked off the first phase of the offseason workout program back on April 18 with voluntary strength and conditioning training. For the past three weeks, the team has been in Phase 2, which reintroduces on-field workouts, group instruction and drills.

Now, the team is transitioning into Phase 3, which will last for the next four weeks and gets us that much closer to “real” football. This phase includes voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp.

Here is what Phase 3 entails, via the NFL’s offseason workout press release:

“Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program”

The Chiefs had strong attendance to start Phase 2 of the offseason program, but Phase 3 typically has a few absences throughout. Players who are still working through contract issues, such as Orlando Brown Jr., could stay away from voluntary workouts for the time being. It’s also not uncommon for star players like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones to be in and out of OTAs.

The first of three sessions of OTAs for Kansas City begins on Wednesday. They’ll have a total of 10 OTA practices spread out over three sessions, plus a mandatory minicamp in the middle of next month. You can find the dates for each of those workouts here.