Gunman at Texas elementary school posted on Facebook before shooting

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan addresses "shifting narratives" in Uvalde shooting and demanding accountability. He posted the following statement to his Facebook page:. "The litany of shifting narratives surrounding the Uvalde tragedy has been tremendously troubling from the start. The repeated spread of misinformation has made it not only extremely difficult for leaders and emergency responders to figure out went wrong in order to decipher next steps, it has caused even further grief for the families of the victims. That is absolutely unacceptable. The victims, their families, the Uvalde community, and the state all deserve better than the misinformation that is currently being perpetuated, and I join the call of countless others in demanding immediate accountability and answers." - Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO