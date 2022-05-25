ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pawtucket man found guilty of child molestation

By Kevin Perrington-Turner
ABC6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday a Pawtucket man was found guilty of child molestation. Attorney...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 3

Gidget ButterCup
4d ago

Has he been in jail or has he been allowed to roam free until he was found guilty. These reporters can't even get facts and finish a story. It amazing how they get paid for unfinished, incomplete stories. Excuse me reporter.... IMO you had one job and you didn't bother to even put in the effort to get all the facts. Unreal.

Reply(1)
4
Related
WPRI 12 News

Arrest made in deadly Woonsocket crash

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police said they have made an arrest in a deadly crash earlier this month. Amber Guerin, 25, of Woonsocket, was arraigned on Wednesday on felony charges that include driving so as to endanger resulting in death and driving so as to endanger resulting in injury in a crash that killed […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman faces felony charges in fatal Woonsocket crash

(WJAR) — A woman is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly crash in Woonsocket earlier this month. Police said they arrested 25-year-old Amber Guerin on charges of driving so as to endanger resulting in death and driving so as to endanger resulting in injury. Guerin is accused...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Hyannis man accused of threatening to commit school shooting

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WLNE) — A Hyannis man was arrested and accused of threatening to commit a school shooting, police say. According to Barnstable and Yarmouth police, both departments received multiple reports of Facebook posts from 29-year-old Justin Moreira, threatening to commit a school shooting at an unnamed location. Police...
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sentencing#Rhode Island#Violent Crime#Pawtucket#Wlne#General S Office#Families
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island woman charged in fatal crash that killed 58-year-old woman

WOONSOCKET – Woonsocket Police say that they have arrested a woman involved in a fatal crash that occurred this month. According to police, 25-year-old Amber Guerin, of Woonsocket, was charged in District Court with felony charges of driving to endanger resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in injury.
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man stabbed on York Avenue, police say

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are investigating after a Pawtucket man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police said the 34-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation at a house party on York Avenue just after midnight. According to police, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
PAWTUCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Providence House Riddled With Bullets in Shooting Overnight

Providence Police said more than a dozen shell casings were found following a shooting outside a house in Providence on Saturday night. According to police, multiple bullet holes could be seen in the home’s porch, and a bullet was located in the dining room of the residence. Police said...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Pawtucket police investigating early morning stabbing

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to an altercation at a house party/gathering in the area of York Ave. Investigators say a man, only being identified as 34-years-old, was stabbed. His injuries are non-life threatening. The incident is still under investigation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
MassLive.com

Massachusetts woman indicted in death of 2-month-old son

A Massachusetts woman was indicted this week in connection with the death of her two-month-old son last summer, with authorities saying she failed to take reasonable steps to get the infant medical treatment. A Plymouth County grand jury returned the indictment for Tara Chevalier on Friday, charging the 39-year-old Plymouth...
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Incidents concerning TikTok trend leads to several arrests police say

Another local community is seeing multiple arrests due to a TikTok challenge. The “Orbeez Challenge” which encourages participants to use toy guns to shoot at people, cars, and homes with gel-based beads or similar, has resulted in arrests in Fall River and other areas across New England and the country. The photo above even shows the result of an “Orbeez” incident from out of state. Since May 7th, Newport, RI Police have had approximately eight incidents resulting in several arrests.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Women in Milford, Bellingham targeted by suspect tampering with their cars

MILFORD - Women in Milford and Bellingham are being warned of a man who, police say, is tampering with women's cars and then offering to drive them home.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center.Police have advised that if a car has a flat tire, you should not try to start it. Women are advised to park in well-lit areas, avoid walking to their vehicle alone and call police if they notice suspicious activity. 
MILFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick man charged in hit-and-run crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said Thursday that they've arrested a man in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a man. Police said 25-year-old Thomas Leamy of Warwick faces several charges, including assault and battery and driving with a suspended license. Police said the crash happened at about...
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy