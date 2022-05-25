Suspect charged in Onslow Co. bomb threat, held on $1.5M bond

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a bomb threat incident that happened last week where a briefcase was found with the word “boom” on it.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office reports Kenneth Reynolds, 41, of Scranton Court in Richlands, was arrested on May 20 and placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond. He was charged with a false bomb report and hoax by a false bomb for his role in the bomb threat at Furniture 4 Less on May 18.

Officials said in a media release the incident and arrest date back to another incident that happened on Feb. 18. In that incident, deputies responded to the Speedway at 3462 Richlands Hwy. after a note was found in the bathroom indicating there was a bomb at the Furniture 4 Less Store at 3301 Richlands Hwy.

Deputies went to the business and did not find anything suspicious. The following day, several notes were located on Richlands Highway asking for information regarding the bomb threat made against Furniture 4 Less.

(Adam Resnik photo)

Adam Resnik, who owns the store, told WNCT’s Claire Curry last week during the most recent bomb threat about the previous threat made against his store.

The incident on May 18 closed the area of Highway 258 for six hours as the package was examined. Traffic was also diverted from the area during this period of time.

