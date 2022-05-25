ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Beto O’Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Abbott during school shooting press conference

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmMuu_0fq3lDlM00

UVALDE, Tx. (WRIC) — Beto O’Rourke, a Texas Democrat who came to national attention after running for Senate in 2018, confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a press conference today following a school shooting that killed 21.

O’Rourke took aim at Abbott for gun policies that O’Rourke claimed fed gun violence across the United States.

“[Governor Abbott] bragged about the fact that there would be no background check, no training, no vetting whatsoever,” O’Rourke said to reporters following the incident. “He talked about that this was evil. The only thing that’s evil is what he continues to do to the people of this state.”

The Republican and local officials gathered at the press conferences had harsh words for O’Rourke as he was led from the room.

“I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a b*tch like this who could come to a deal like this and make a political issue,” one of the speakers can be heard saying.

Central Virginia school districts respond to Texas shooting: ‘I am grief-stricken’

Other speakers at the press conference included the lieutenant governor, Senator Ted Cruz, and the Uvalde Chief of Police. You can view the press conference in the player below:

Beto O’Rourke confronted Greg Abbott during the press conference – you can view a full video of their encounter below:

And a video of O’Rourke’s remarks after he was ejected from the press conference:

Watch ABC News’ full coverage of Abbott’s address on the shooting:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WTKR News 3

Virginia Lt. Governor to speak at NRA convention in Texas

In the wake of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, Virginia Democrats are calling on Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears to withdraw from being a keynote speaker at the National Rifle Association's 2022 Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Texas this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Abbott, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Greg Abbott
WSLS

Virginia Gov. Youngkin issues flag order in honor of Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order for Memorial Day in honor of all military members who have died while serving the U.S. Youngkin has ordered that U.S. flags, Virginia flags and POW/MIA flags be flown at half-staff in all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth in honor and memory of Memorial Day.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Texas Senate#Violent Crime#Democrat#Fed#Republican#Abc News
insideradio.com

Virginia Senator Hit With Restraining Order By Radio Producers.

A pair of producers at MAGA Radio Network talk WJFN Richmond, VA (100.5) took out restraining orders against Virginia Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond). Two preliminary protective orders were approved on May 20 instructing the politician to stay at least 100 feet away from David Pascoe and Derek Clark. The legal...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia ranks 14th in the U.S. when it comes to gun safety

The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas has re-ignited the battle over gun control, so we are working for you to find out how Virginia ranks compared to other states when it comes to gun safety. Back in 2020 Virginia passed a series of gun control laws under former Governor Ralph Northam.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania House votes against taking up gun bill after Texas killings

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An effort by Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania to ban owning, selling or making high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms isn’t going to be taken up by state lawmakers. Pennsylvania House Republicans on Wednesday again displayed their firm opposition to gun restriction proposals. The House voted 111 to 87...
theriver953.com

Virginia’s first interment for reservist

Virginia became the first state to conduct an interment for a former Guardsmen, Reservist, or family member after the burial of David A. Corona who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve after 8 years of service. This interment was made possible following the passage of the Burial Equity...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy