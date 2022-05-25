ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Fairfax County Man Gets 22 Years For Fentanyl Death Of Young Woman: DOJ

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vbqxr_0fq3l31L00
Prescription drugs Photo Credit: Pixabay/jhenning

A Lorton man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for causing a woman to die from a drug overdose, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said.

Julian Velasquez, 36, distributed counterfeit Xanax containing fentanyl to the woman, labelled as a 29-year-old E.M., who accidentally overdosed in August 2020, the office reports.

Velasquez, who gave E.M. the fake pill, did not call for help after finding her unresponsive on August 9, 2020. Instead, he called his friend and drug customer, 27-year-old Enoel Comsti of Vienna, to help remove drug use and distribution evidence, the office said.

The two ultimately drove to a storage unit to hide the evidence and cover up E.M.'s overdose. Once back at his home, Velasquez then called police and asked for medical assistance. However, Velasquez lied to the 911 operator and denied the possibility of E.M. overdosing, the office said.

Velasquez later admitted to causing E.M.'s death as well as being responsible for two other fatal overdoses in 2017 and 2018, the office said. Comsti was also sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting tampering with evidence.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

DC Firefighter arrested for allegedly pulling gun on neighbor

WASHINGTON - A firefighter in D.C. is under investigation after allegedly pulling a gun on a neighbor in Southeast, according to authorities. According to a Metropolitan Police Department report, Sergeant Doug Wheeler, 46, of Southeast, got into some type of confrontation with a resident on Kentucky Avenue on Thursday and was arrested after.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bethesdamagazine.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for killing two in Burtonsville in 2018

A Montgomery County Circuit Court judge sentenced a man to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for fatally shooting two people in Burtonsville in 2018 in what county police say was a drug-related murder. Gregory Terrell Jones, now 28, of Lanham, was charged with fatally shooting Joshua...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Man Arrested In Connection With Recent Prince William Homicide

Police say they've arrested the person responsible for killing a 52-year-old Triangle man earlier this month in a parking lot. U.S. Marshals arrested Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, on Friday in Washington, D.C. He's accused of killing Miles Hall after the two got into an argument that ended when Crew-Hamilton shot Hall in the chest and drove off, Prince William County police said in a news release.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Fentanyl#Counterfeit#Daily Voice
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for ‘Execution-Style Double Murder’ That Occurred in Montgomery County in 2018

On December 20, 2021, after a nine-day trial and nine hours of deliberations in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD before Judge David Lease, a jury found defendant Gregory Jones, 28, of Martinsburg, WV, guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ashley Dickinson and Joshua Frazier in Burtonsville, MD. According to the State’s Attorney office, Judge David Lease sentenced Jones to two life terms in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 30 years for what police described as an execution-style double murder.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
sheriff.loudoun.gov

Update: Missing/Endangered Teen in Ashburn Area Located Safe

Update: Missing/Endangered Teen in Ashburn Area Located Safe. Loudoun County, VA (May 29, 2022) – Liam has been located and is safe. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for their assistance. Original Release LCSO Seeks Public’s Assistance to Help Locate Missing/Endangered Teen in Ashburn...
ASHBURN, VA
Daily Voice

Slain Trespasser ID'd, Death Ruled Homicide: Coroner

A trespasser of a property in central Pennsylvania has been identified and the cause and manner of death have been released by the coroner's office. Zachary Young, 35, of no fixed address in York, died of blunt force trauma by homicide, according to the release by the York County coroner's office.
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Police Rule Ashuburn Deaths Murder-Suicide

Authorities say that the two bodies found at an Ashburn home were the result of a murder-suicide. Loudoun County deputies found the bodies of John Sharmoukh, 45, and Mariam A. Farouk Kamal, 31, at their home on Old Line Terrace just before 9:30 on Tuesday, May 24, authorities said. Though, investig…
Daily Voice

Shots Fired In Family Anne Arundel Argument: Police

A suspect was in custody after a domestic argument escalated into a mid-morning shooting in Davidsonville, authorities say. Two family members were arguing at a private home when one of the family members pulled a gun and shot at the other family member around 11:40 a.m., on the 800 block of Central Avenue West, Anne Arundel County Police say.
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

MURDER SUICIDE: Details Emerge In Ashburn Parents' Deaths

The deaths of two parents found dead at an Ashburn home have been ruled a murder-suicide, authorities announced. John Sharmoukh, 45, and Mariam A. Farouk Kamal, 31, were found dead at their home on Old Line Terrace just before 9:30 on Tuesday, May 24, authorities in Loudoun County said. Though, investigators have not said who was the aggressor in the slayings.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
281K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy