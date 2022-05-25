Fairfax County Man Gets 22 Years For Fentanyl Death Of Young Woman: DOJ

Prescription drugs Photo Credit: Pixabay/jhenning

A Lorton man was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for causing a woman to die from a drug overdose, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said.

Julian Velasquez, 36, distributed counterfeit Xanax containing fentanyl to the woman, labelled as a 29-year-old E.M., who accidentally overdosed in August 2020, the office reports.

Velasquez, who gave E.M. the fake pill, did not call for help after finding her unresponsive on August 9, 2020. Instead, he called his friend and drug customer, 27-year-old Enoel Comsti of Vienna, to help remove drug use and distribution evidence, the office said.

The two ultimately drove to a storage unit to hide the evidence and cover up E.M.'s overdose. Once back at his home, Velasquez then called police and asked for medical assistance. However, Velasquez lied to the 911 operator and denied the possibility of E.M. overdosing, the office said.

Velasquez later admitted to causing E.M.'s death as well as being responsible for two other fatal overdoses in 2017 and 2018, the office said. Comsti was also sentenced to 21 months in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting tampering with evidence.

