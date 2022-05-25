Memorial Day traffic to hit three year high, report states

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– More than 2.2 million motorists will be traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike over the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend says a report from the PA Turnpike Commission.

That’s almost 300,000 more motorists on the turnpike this year when compared to 2021, and almost a 3% increase when compared to pre-pandemic numbers in 2019.

Mark Compton, PA Turnpike’s CEO, says traffic volume on the Turnpike is beginning to look similar to, and in some cases exceed, traffic volume prior to the pandemic. He claims the roads are becoming far more dangerous with people becoming acclimated to the open roads and sparser traffic of the pandemic.

During the Memorial Day weekend, Compton says the Turnpike will have an increased number of patrols and safety teams on the roadways to assure travelers are getting to their destinations safely.

“With Memorial Day weekend upon us and a surge in holiday traffic anticipated, we echo the reminder to motorists of the importance of safe driving habits,” says Cpl. Matthew Johnston of PA State Police’s Troop T. “Obeying the posted speed limits, allowing sufficient distance between other vehicles and a general respect for other motorists will ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”

From 3 pm Thursday to 11 pm Monday, maintenance work will be suspended and all lanes will be open so travelers have an easier time driving.

Here is a projected traffic breakdown over the four-day period from the PA Turnpike Commission:

Friday, May 27 – 770,000 vehicles

Saturday, May 28 – 540,000 vehicles

Sunday, May 29 – 460,000 vehicles

Monday, May 30 – 495,000 vehicle

To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, dial *11 via mobile phone.

For information on roadways, you can go to the PA Turnpike’s travel conditions maps or 511PA.com .

