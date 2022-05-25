Holyoke Mall adjusted hours on Memorial Day
HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – In observance of Memorial Day, the Holyoke Mall is inviting shoppers and their families to kick-off Memorial Day weekend at one of the center’s 150 dining, entertainment and retail destinations.
The mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30th.
The following locations will differ from Holyoke Mall’s hours of operation:
- 110 Grill: 11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Best Buy: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Billy Beez: 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Burlington: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- JCPenney: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Macy’s: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Planet Fitness: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Round1: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
- Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Target: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
