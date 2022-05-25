ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWLP

Holyoke Mall adjusted hours on Memorial Day

By Cindy Ho
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJhJG_0fq3hFfe00

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – In observance of Memorial Day, the Holyoke Mall is inviting shoppers and their families to kick-off Memorial Day weekend at one of the center’s 150 dining, entertainment and retail destinations.

The mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30th.

March to Hope for Holyoke held on Holyoke Recovery Day

The following locations will differ from Holyoke Mall’s hours of operation:

  • 110 Grill: 11:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Billy Beez: 10:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Burlington: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Hobby Lobby: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Macy’s: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Planet Fitness: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Round1: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
  • Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Target: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For a list of Memorial Day sales and military discounts, visit HolyokeMall.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall#Memorial Day Weekend#Retail#Sushi#Holyoke Mall#Japanese#Uno Pizzeria Grill#Nexstar Media Inc#Wwlp
WWLP

What is open and closed on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is an American holiday set aside to honor the men and women who served in the Armed Forces with their lives. It also serves as the unofficial kickoff of the summer season and provides a holiday of rest for federal workers and businesses as well.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Taurean Bethea, organizer for Springfield’s first Pride parade, says city is more welcoming for LGBTQ+ population

SPRINGFIELD — Taurean Bethea has spent his career planning corporate events and functions. It turns out very little of that is directly translatable to planning Springfield’s first Pride parade over a mile-long route through a city center, the coordinating of hundreds of marchers and dozens of volunteers, vendors, floats and food trucks, and the bracing for thousands of spectators to line the route.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
baystateparent.com

Splash Pads and Spray Parks to Cool Off at This Summer

Splash Pads and Spray Parks to cool off at this summer. This park has a playground, athletic fields, picnic area, basketball hoops and a seasonal Spray Park. Picnic area and fields are available for rent; permit required. Belmont: Beaver Brook Reservation Spray Deck & Playground. 621 Trapelo Rd. A soft-surface...
ARLINGTON, MA
WSBS

After 27 Years, This Tragedy Still Haunts Berkshire County To This Day

Memorial Day was observed on May 29th 1995 and we had a very unstable weather pattern as our listening area here in The Berkshires and our surrounding portions of the tri-state region including Eastern New York truly felt the effects of summer as that particular Monday saw oppressive humidity throughout the day, but the early evening hours proved to be a true attention getter.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
FOX 61

Salsa dancing is back on Pratt Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — You can hear the music. You can see the moves. Salsa nights are back in Harford. “Being able to share each other’s culture, it’s just a beautiful thing,” said Lisa Gilbert. The salsa social event on Pratt Street is an annual summer event...
HARTFORD, CT
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy