The number of Iowans with COVID-19 increase, but at a slower rate

IARN — Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. According to the most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for the state of Iowa’s farmland, it showed that rates have increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the third consecutive and largest uptick in cash rents since 2013, when rents peaked at $270 per acre – a level 5.5% higher in nominal terms than in 2022. In comparison, nominal corn and soybean prices received by farmers in Iowa declined by 16 and 11%, respectively, since mid-2013.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO