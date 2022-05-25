ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The number of Iowans with COVID-19 increase, but at a slower rate

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 cases across Iowa continue to rise, but at a slower rate than...

ourquadcities.com

Republican Weets wants Iowa State Senate seat long held by Democrats

We’re getting very close to the Iowa Primary. We will take another look at an interesting race up for grabs for both Democrats and Republicans. That’s the State Senate race to represent the 41st District. The redrawn district covers parts of Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties, including north...
nwestiowa.com

LaBruna broke campaign finance law, state says

REGIONAL—Anthony LaBruna, a candidate for Iowa Senate District 3, violated multiple state laws related to campaign finance over the last several months, according to Iowa authorities. LaBruna has not reported any monetary contributions throughout his campaign and is under investigation by the Iowa Ethics Campaign Disclosure Board, the state’s...
kiwaradio.com

Governor Announces $20,000,000 Investment In Non-Profits To Serve Iowans In Need

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a $20 million investment to help nonprofit organizations in Iowa expand to meet the needs of more Iowans. The new Nonprofit Innovation Fund will provide a competitive grant opportunity to help nonprofit organizations make transformational investments in vertical infrastructure that will enable them to offer additional services or help more Iowans.
Check out baby owlets nesting in Iowa

SUN VALLEY LAKE, Iowa — KCCI Director of Photography Cortney Kintzer traveled down to Sun Valley Lake to check out these great horned owlets. Kintzer said they are very shy, and he had to set up the camera and walk away quietly to capture these great shots.
kiwaradio.com

Iowa surgeon denies nurse’s claims of manipulated patient-outcome data

Sioux City, Iowa — A western Iowa surgeon is denying allegations that he provided substandard care for patients and manipulated patient-outcome data. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that Dr. Giovanni Ciuffo issued a written statement through his attorney this week that said the allegations, made in federal court on May 6 by a nurse with whom he once worked, are “outrageous and completely false.” He said he is “confident that the falsity of those allegations will be brought to light through the legal process.”
KCRG.com

Iowa organizations call on citizens to help Uvalde community

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People and organizations in Iowa are finding ways to help families grieving in Uvalde, Texas, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. Health care providers in Texas worked furiously Tuesday to save the lives of those injured in the shooting. That meant a lot of blood was being used — to the point the Texas Blood Center put out a call for help. And this past week, LifeServe Blood Center just happened to be on call, setting aside 30 units of blood and sending some off immediately. Those units of blood came from people in central Iowa and beyond.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ways Iowa Residents Can Acquire Fishing Licenses

Fishing is a fun activity for Iowans in the summer months and the Department of Natural Resources discusses ways to acquire licenses. Guthrie County DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King states times have changed and the easiest way to buy a fishing license is digitally. He describes the best practices to be able to fish legally.
KCCI.com

DNR: Danger of hypothermia still exists in cold Iowa waterways

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is urging boaters to keep their life jackets on this Memorial Day weekend and be ready for chilly water. The DNR says you should carry a dry bag and a change of clothes. Last week, a kayaker spent hours...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa politicians respond to the Uvalde shooting

Iowa’s congressional delegation responded to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas with sorrow and proposed legislative responses.  Also this week, members of Iowa’s congressional delegation raised concerns about Trinity Health’s upcoming acquisition of the MercyOne health care system and asked when veterans will be able to access lifetime park passes.  Sen. Chuck Grassley called […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa politicians respond to the Uvalde shooting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com

Cash rental rates rise significantly across Iowa

IARN — Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. According to the most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for the state of Iowa’s farmland, it showed that rates have increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the third consecutive and largest uptick in cash rents since 2013, when rents peaked at $270 per acre – a level 5.5% higher in nominal terms than in 2022. In comparison, nominal corn and soybean prices received by farmers in Iowa declined by 16 and 11%, respectively, since mid-2013.
KCCI.com

Eastern Iowans warned over roaming black bear

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
KCCI.com

2 Iowans sue the state over gender requirements on commission

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Iowans are suing the state over job requirements laid out in one state law. It states positions on the State Judicial Nominating Commission have to be fulfilled by members of a certain sex. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the law says the new...
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Legislature Votes To Erase Certain Taxes During Final Days

Des Moines, Iowa — Before the Iowa Legislature adjourned for the year early Wednesday, legislators voted to erase income taxes on the one-thousand dollar bonuses Governor Reynolds distributed to teachers and police out of federal pandemic funds. The bill also erases sales taxes on some feminine hygiene products as well as diapers for babies and adults.
DES MOINES, IA

