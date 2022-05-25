ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Ham’s contract talks with Tomas Soucek reach impasse over pay rise

By Jacob Steinberg
 4 days ago
Tomas Soucek Photograph: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

West Ham’s talks with Tomas Soucek over a new contract have reached an impasse. The Czech Republic midfielder has two years left on his deal, with an option for an extra year, and negotiations with West Ham over a pay rise have stalled.

Soucek has been a key figure since joining from Slavia Prague in January 2020 but the 27-year-old struggled to find his best form this season and David Moyes is thinking about strengthening his midfield.

Moyes is tracking Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse as he considers how to refresh his team. Soucek has looked tired in recent months and his partnership with Declan Rice has not been quite as effective.

However Soucek’s weariness owes much to West Ham’s lack of cover in midfield. Alex Kral failed to impress after joining on loan from Spartak Moscow last summer and Mark Noble has not played much in his final season. That increased the load on Soucek, whose physicality and goalscoring threat have made him one of West Ham’s most important players. There is hope on both sides that the contract situation can be resolved despite suggestions that West Ham will consider suitable bids.

West Ham remain in talks with Rennes over signing of Nayef Aguerd. Moyes wants to buy a left-sided centre-back and Aguerd is regarded as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1.

