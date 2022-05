DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he threatened to blow up a Harmons grocery store in Draper. They said officers were dispatched on Saturday to the Harmons at 672 E 11400 S with the information that a transient male was on the scene and threatened to an employee that he would "blow up the property."

