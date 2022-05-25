ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Eastpointe (Eastpointe, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgcxn_0fq3e94E00
2 people hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Eastpointe (Eastpointe, MI)Nationwide Report

On Monday night, two people suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Eastpointe. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place on westbound Eight Mile at Vernier at 11:45 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fq3e94E00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Police use PIT maneuver, break window to get to drunken driver on I-75 in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police responded to a driver blocking a lane of I-75 in Lincoln Park early Saturday, the driver tried to flee. Michigan State Police troopers were called to southbound I-75 near Dix at 3:55 a.m. because a Dodge Journey was blocking the right lane. Police said the 33-year-old Grosse Pointe woman was slumped over the wheel and had an open bottle of liquor.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Vigil held for innocent woman killed in Garden City road rage crash

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Loved ones gathered Saturday for a vigil remembering an innocent woman killed in a road rage crash in Garden City. Diana Oldenburg, 41, was stopped at a red light at Middlebelt and Maplewood just before 6:30 p.m. May 19 when she was hit by a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.
GARDEN CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Nationwide Report#Michigan Accident News
HometownLife.com

Motorcycle driver dies after crash with pickup truck at major Wixom intersection

A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Wixom earlier this month led to the death of one driver. Hometown Life filed a Freedom of Information Act request for more information. In response, police provided a largely-redacted report that said the collision happened at about 2:30 p.m. May...
fox2detroit.com

Decomposing body found in Flint shed after foul odor smelled

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in a shed Thursday in Flint. Michigan State Police said Flint officers responded to the 2000 block of Ferris Avenue and found the body after a foul odor was reported around 9 p.m. Police said...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two 18-year-old's charged after suspect fired at Detroit police during traffic stop

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The men allegedly involved in a shooting that targeted two Detroit police officers last weekend have been charged, following their arrest this week. Deontay Hestle Jr. was charged with several crimes, including two counts of attempted murder and felony firearm. Robbie Kaigler, who drove the suspect vehicle during the shooting, was charged as an accessory.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit 18-year-olds accused of shooting at police from moving car charged

Detroit — Two 18-year-olds accused of shooting at Detroit police officers Saturday on the city's west side have been charged. Deontay Keon Hestle Jr. and Robbie Shavon Kaigler, both of Detroit, have been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors have charged Hestle with two counts of assault...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother pleads for answers 8 years after son found dead in burned car in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ryan Fomby was shot and killed on Memorial Day in 2014. Now, eight years later, his family is still searching for answers. "The only I can think about is my son, and growing up he always loved the holidays and now all I have to look at is his obituary. It's heartbreaking because nothing has been resolved from this, and it's been eight years," Angela Williams said. "This is not fair I have to go through this every day, but it gets worse on his birthday and the day he died, which is Memorial Day. It will never be the same."
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

SB I-75 in Genesee Co. back open following crash

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a crash Friday afternoon. The lanes were closed after I-475, Exit 125, but have since reopened. The crash was reported at 12:17 p.m. There is no word on any injuries.
The Oakland Press

Motorcycle club killer sentenced to prison

A lengthy prison sentence was recently handed to a Pontiac man for a shooting at a motorcycle club that left one dead and another injured. As ordered by Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen, Gregory Kincade will spend 45 to 80 years incarcerated for the shooting death of Mecca Shea Ramsey at the Night Riders Motorcycle Club on April 27, 2019. Kincade was also sentenced to concurrent terms of 35 to 80 years for shooting Malcolm Chambers that same night, who survived, and 57 months to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’ll also spend another two years for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, mandatory for Michigan crimes involving firearms.
PONTIAC, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Teen near railroad tracks with gun

TRENTON — A teen and his airsoft gun were given a police escort home to a parent the evening of May 14 after police officers responded to a report that a man was walking along the railroad tracks with a long gun. Police officers initially found the juvenile male...
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy