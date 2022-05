WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old student at Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream has been charged with making a threat against the school. Carol Stream police said the DuPage County State's Attorney's office said the boy was charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct after he drew threatening images on a school test. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco ordered him released to his parents on home detention. On Friday, May 20, a teacher received a test back from the boy with images scrawled on it – including a stick figure with a gun to his head reading,...

