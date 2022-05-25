ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mighty Company Launches Colorblock Collection

By Emily Mercer
 4 days ago
Los Angeles -based luxury outerwear and optimistic fashion label The Mighty Company has this month released its latest collection of statement, color-blocked leather fashions.

“The Colorblock Collection draws inspiration from ‘90s corsets and relaxed jeans, but with modernized shapes and high-contrast lines to accentuate your best assets. All the pieces are made from our signature metallic leathers and follow our made-to-order model, where every order placed is individually created from scratch to ensure no waste, and is carefully crafted to last you a lifetime,” Jessie Willner, founder and creative director, and Hanover Booth, chief operating officer and partner, told WWD.

The capsule collection includes two-tone, soft leather tank tops (a ’90s corset-inspired Stanton top for $395) and trousers (a relaxed, high-waisted Ludlow pant for $995), designed as matching sets in black and metallic (silver, blue and lavender) colorways. Each garment, offered in sizes XS to XXL, is made to order and available exclusively through the brand’s e-commerce platform.

“Each piece ordered though our site is made one at a time, in our family-run factory, so the production is virtually no waste. This allows us do to more frequent drops and make seasonless, collectible pieces all year, ” the duo explained of their business model.

Lifestyle
