ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Ric Flair Addresses Rumor That Hulk Hogan is His Final Opponent

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors popped up earlier this week via Brian Blair that Hulk Hogan was going to be involved in Ric Flair's final match coming up on July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds as part of Starrcast V. The match was originally pitched as a six-man tag bout involving Flair and FTR against...

comicbook.com

Comments / 11

Scott Feuerhammer
3d ago

You act like it's real. Anyone who watches this older than 10 also watches NASCAR, Fast and Furious, Superhero, Star Wars and anything else made for children. I am a riot at parties, let your girl know when you hit puberty, so I stop satisfying her.

Reply(4)
2
Related
PWMania

PHOTOS: Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Get Married, WWE Stars Attend

AEW star Andrade El Idolo and WWE star Charlotte Flair have married. On Friday, Flair and Andrade married at the Hacienda Mi Ranchito venue in Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. Several WWE stars, including Nia Jax, Apollo Crews and his wife, and Finn Balor and his wife, were seen on social media attending the wedding. There were also family members and other friends in attendance. Although it has not been confirmed, it appears that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was present with Wendy Barlow.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
Yardbarker

Tony Schiavone & David Crockett to call Ric Flair's 'last match'

The commentary team for Ric Flair's "last match" has now been revealed. Starrcast announced today that Tony Schiavone & David Crockett will return to the Jim Crockett Promotions broadcast booth to call Flair's final match on Sunday, July 31. The match is being held at the Nashville Fairgrounds in conjunction with Starrcast V.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

WWE News: Randy Orton’s actual condition following news of injury

Randy Orton was reportedly injured following his match last Friday Night SmackDown against The Usos in a Championship Unification match. Last Monday Night, Riddle came out alone to address the RK-Bros’ loss in the May 19 episode of SmackDown in the Title Unification match against The Usos. Riddle vowed vengeance on the Bloodline, who have apparently injured his partner, Randy Orton. Riddle also mentioned how Orton’s back has been bad for a while and that he knows his partner is at home resting.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Eric Bischoff
Person
John Cena
411mania.com

Ric Flair’s Last Match Has Officially Sold Out

In a post on Twitter, Starrcast Events noted that tickets for Ric Flair’s last match have sold out in only 24 hours. The event happens at Starrcast V, which runs July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The post reads: “ SOLD OUT. Whether you like it or you don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

‘Ric Flair’s Final Match’ Tickets Quickly Sell Out

Ric Flar’s Last Match tickets sold out in less than 24 hours, according to the official Starrcast account. The match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumours, it will be FTR and Flair vs. Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

News on Paul Wight’s AEW Status and Future

Paul Wight announced that he recently got a second hip transplant on Submission Radio Australia. He also hinted at something he’s working on with AEW. When asked why he hasn’t been involved in AEW, Wight mentioned his hip transplant. He also discussed why he chose AEW and mentioned that there are some “really cool” things on the way.
WWE
411mania.com

Announce Team Set For Ric Flair’s Last Match

We now know the announce team for Ric Flair’s return to the ring for one last match at Starrcast V. Starrcast announced on Friday that Tony Schiavone and David Crockett will return to the convention to serve as the commentary team for the match, as you can see below.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ready For Indy 500: Fans React

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his NASCAR career, but the legendary driver will be part of another major racing event on Sunday afternoon. The legendary NASCAR driver will be on the call for the Indy 500 on NBC. Earnhardt Jr. will be part of the broadcast, along with Mike...
MOTORSPORTS
PWMania

Paul Wight Speaks Out on The WWE, Sasha Banks and Naomi Situation

AEW’s Paul Wight recently spoke with Submission Radio Australia about WWE’s current situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi, who recently walked out of RAW, leaving the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles vacant. Wight discussed how it’s sometimes necessary to make commercial decisions despite one’s passion for the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Joins Currently Signed Talent On Upcoming FOX ‘MasterChef’ Episode

The June 2 edition of FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” will have some familiar faces as special guests. It’s been announced that current WWE stars The Miz and Natalya will be appearing on the show to assist some of the junior chefs competing. Athena, formerly signed to WWE as Ember Moon, will also be in the mix representing WWE despite the fact that she was released in November 2021. This gives you fans an idea of how long ago this episode of the show was actually filmed before making it to television next week.
WWE
The Spun

Photos: Meet Johnny Manziel's New Model Girlfriend

Johnny Manziel has been out of the National Football League for years, but the former Texas A&M star remains a popular figure on social media. This week, the Heisman Trophy winner shared a provocative video of his new girlfriend. Manziel is dating Kenzie Werner. Werner is reportedly a a Houston-based...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez

WWE seems to be moving ahead with a program between Raquel Rodriguez and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. On the May 13 SmackDown edition, Rodriguez responded to Rousey’s Open Challenge, but fell short, just days after Rousey won the title from Charlotte Flair in the “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash. Many were impressed by Rodriguez, as was Rousey, and the two exchanged a respectful handshake after the match.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Reportedly Returns To WWE In ‘High-Level Executive Position’

GCW fans waiting for Effy to get his revenge on Jeff Jarrett will now have to think about what might’ve been, for Double J is returning to WWE. In a shocking development, PWInsider reported earlier this afternoon that Jarrett has agreed to come back to WWE on the live events side of the business in what was described as a “high-level executive position.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy