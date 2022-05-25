Planned Parenthood of Michigan launching hormone therapy in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Planned Parenthood of Michigan announced Wednesday it will be launching gender-affirming hormone therapy in Marquette and Lansing.

The group says it has plans to expand this therapy statewide by the end of 2022.

“Hormone therapy, which includes prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen, or testosterone blockers, is a critical and affirming health service that can reduce gender dysphoria and enhance a patient’s quality of life,” Planned Parenthood said.

The group said it is committed to an ‘inclusive patient experience that acknowledges the full spectrum of gender identities.’

Planned Parenthood of Michigan says they are doing what they can to remove ‘unnecessary’ barriers for patients, like not requiring patients to see a therapist or to get an outside referral.

“Planned Parenthood of Michigan has provided high quality sexual and reproductive health care to transgender and nonbinary Michiganders for decades. Expanding our services to include gender-affirming hormone therapy will allow us to better meet the needs of our patients and communities. As transgender patients face mounting political attacks, it is more important than ever that Planned Parenthood of Michigan breaks down barriers to care and reaffirms our commitment to the health and rights of transgender Michiganders.” Statement from Dr. Halley Crissman, Director of Gender Affirming Care at Planned Parenthood of Michigan

Planned Parenthood of Michigan says that research shows gender-affirming hormone therapy can save lives and improve mental health.

“Gender-affirming care saved my life, but it’s not accessible in many rural communities. I feel honored to be a part of an initiative that is making GAHT available to people in isolated areas like the Upper Peninsula. I was very impressed by how standardized and clear everything was at the launch in Marquette. When an individual is seeking GAHT, experiences can vary widely between medical providers because the wider medical world is rife with misconceptions about GAHT. It was uplifting to see that Planned Parenthood is giving people a clearer path forward to GAHT, and training their clinicians to understand and respect people’s journeys.” Statement from Rainbow, PPMI Community Advisory Board Member

