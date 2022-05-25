ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Donut Bank celebrate with a free donut

By Jessica Jacoby
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – National Doughnut Day is coming up fast on June 3 and Donut Bank wants to help celebrate!

They are offering one free assorted donut with any purchase while supplies last. This promotion will start at 5 a.m. and be offered at each of their nine locations for both in-store and drive-thru purchases.

Central Illinois donut shop ranked top 25 in nation

Since 1967, Donut bank has served the community and Tri-State as a local, family run business with a commitment to quality product and service. They have locations in Princeton, Newburgh and Henderson.

IN THIS ARTICLE
