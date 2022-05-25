ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Wife of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner urges Biden to 'go get her'

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCDKF_0fq3c6UT00

May 25 (UPI) -- Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, is urging President Joe Biden to help bring home the Phoenix Mercury center after she was detained in Russia.

"There is one person that can go get her, and that's our president," Cherelle Griner said Wednesday in an interview on ESPN. "He has that power. You know, I'm just like 'Why are we not using it? Like, urgently, use it.' We're expecting him to use his power to get it done."

Brittney Griner, 31, was detained at a Moscow airport in February for allegedly carrying cannabis-oil vape cartridges, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist had flown from New York to Moscow to play basketball overseas during the off-season.

Griner was scheduled to appear in a Russian court on May 19, but the court extended her pretrial detention another 30 days into June.

Earlier this month, the U.S. State Department changed Griner's designation and said she was being "wrongfully detained" by Russia's government. The change in designation means the U.S. government will no longer wait for the Russian justice system to resolve the issue and will take more proactive steps to win her release.

Cherelle Griner said she has spoken with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and has been in communication with Brittney through letters.

"I'm in a position of complete vulnerability right now. I have to trust people that I didn't even know until Feb. 17. So I'm trusting her lawyers. 'How does she look? How is her spirit? How is her energy?' I'm just asking all those questions, trying to just get some type of indication or vibe," Cherelle Griner said.

"Some days they say, 'She's really strong. ... She seemed in good spirits when we talked.' And sometimes they'll say, 'Her energy was really low.'"

Comments / 91

071badboi nonya
4d ago

She broke the laws of another country. She brought illegal drugs with her. It doesn't matter if she is a woman, black, or gay. She did the crime now she will serve the time.

Reply(1)
56
Brian Alexander
4d ago

Let her rot in that Russian prison She’s not a important person so don’t waste taxpayers money or time on her there’s plenty of women basketball players do 1 less isn’t hurting their games She should be charged here in America when she gets out because she was smuggling drugs into America before she got caught

Reply(6)
44
jody
4d ago

She believes she’s entitled to have our government exert undue influence to protect her daughter from the consequences of her illegal behavior. This country is doomed by it citizens.

Reply
23
Related
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife Graduates From Law School

Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, has graduated from law school. On May 7, the 28-year-old announced she received her Juris Doctor degree from North Carolina Central University School of Law, see below:. In a previous post, days before graduating, she wrote, ​​"Best believe, I'll never doubt me again. I...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
AOL Corp

U.S. Embassy says Russia denied 3 visits to Brittney Griner this month

The United States Embassy has been stopped from visiting detained Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner multiple times this month, the embassy said on Tuesday. Russian authorities have denied three visits in May, which the Americans called “unacceptable,” the embassy said in a tweet. “International law requires that Russia...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#Us State Department#Espn#Russian#The U S State Department#State
The Independent

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court's police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Her most public role was supposed to be in the courtroom, where the Marshal bangs a gavel and announces the entrance of the court's nine justices. Her brief script includes “Oyez! Oyez! Oyez!” — meaning “hear ye” — and concludes, "God save the United States and this Honorable Court.”Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Strongly Urges The US Government To Bring Brittney Griner Back To The Country

Kyrie Irving's latest headlines may have all been about his situation with the Brooklyn Nets and his contract after a first-round sweep for the team. Still, the one thing Kyrie is known for is staying committed to his political stances. Irving is never afraid to speak out, whether people agree with him or not, and his statements often revolve around real-world issues that the communities he is a part of are impacted by.
NBA
Yardbarker

LOOK: Giannis Expresses Distaste for a Major NBA Market

There is no question that Giannis Antetokounmpo loves Milwaukee. He has repeatedly stated that Milwaukee is his home and that the Bucks are his team. Even though he could have forgone his supermax extension and gone to a bigger market, he signed an extension with Milwaukee. The move paid off, in a way. Giannis and the Bucks won the NBA Championship in 2021 before his deal even kicked in. Now that the Bucks’ season is over, Giannis is taking trips with his family. He recently visited Los Angeles, and the two-time MVP did not mince words when asked what he thought of the city.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
UPI News

On This Day: Janet Guthrie becomes first woman to compete in Indy 500

In 1660, Charles II was restored to the English throne. In 1790, Rhode Island became the last of the original 13 states to ratify the U.S. Constitution. In 1914, the Canadian Pacific Transatlantic liner Empress of Ireland sank in the early-morning hours following a collision with the liner Storstadt, a much smaller vessel, in Canada's Gulf of St. Lawrence. More than 1,000 people died in what is the largest maritime accident in Canadian peacetime history.
MOTORSPORTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
363K+
Followers
57K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy