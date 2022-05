On the night of May 9, 2022 officers were dispatched to call in the Oak Hill Lane area of Carthage regarding a domestic dispute in which 3-5 shots may have been fired. Several officers responded to the call including Deputy Layne Silcox, who was originally dispatched and Detectives Steve Babcock, Detective Dusty Hailey and Sergeant Gregory.

CARTHAGE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO