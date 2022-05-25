ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We must do more,’ flags lowered in Kansas

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “We must do more.”

That is the message from Governor Laura Kelly after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas Elementary School on Tuesday.

The mass shooting happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room, official says

Today, I’ve ordered flags in the State of Kansas fly at half-staff as Kansas mourns alongside the community of Uvalde, Texas,” said Governor Kelly. “Our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones to this senseless act of violence. We must do more to protect our children and ensure that schools are safe places for learning.”

The governor has asked that the flags be lowered to half-staff until sundown, May 27.

