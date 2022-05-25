ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore, PA

Late spring storm keeping some Jersey shore beaches closed

 4 days ago
Erosion from a late spring storm will keep some beaches at the Jersey Shore from being ready for visitors on Memorial Day weekend, but overall, the shore came through the winter in good shape. Scientists and local officials at some shore towns say a storm earlier this month caused...

