WEST MONROE, LA. – (05/30/22) TODAY: It’s Memorial Day today, so let’s take time today to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. As far as the weather is concerned, it will be a sun-filled afternoon with highs very warm in the lower 90s. Be sure to remember your heat safety if you have any outdoor plans for today. Winds will be breezy at times out of the south at 5-15 mph. Rain chances are not expected.

2 HOURS AGO