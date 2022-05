Rosetta Ferguson of DeSoto passed away Tuesday, May 24th, at the age of 90 years old. A memorial gathering for Rosetta Ferguson will be Thursday (6/2) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lemay.

